Gen Z and millennials have embraced a new trend of celebrating both personal and professional milestones.

Morgan Prouse, a public relations executive in the film industry, was elated after recently receiving a significant promotion. However, lacking external recognition, the ambitious Gothamite decided she was going to celebrate her achievement - by throwing a "success shower."

"I had a 'success' shower," Prouse, 28, a downtowner, told The Post. "It's a party, similar to a bridal shower or a baby shower, but it celebrates the personal and professional successes that my friends and I have accomplished."

Celebrating Success: A New Trend Among Women

These achievement-focused celebrations, rooted in female empowerment, highlight working women in New York City and beyond for their life accomplishments outside of marriage and motherhood. While becoming a bride or mother is a significant achievement, they are not the only milestone women should celebrate.

With fewer Gen Zs and millennials prioritising marriage or children due to the challenging dating landscape and high cost of child-rearing, ambitious women across the country are focused on achieving professional success and financial independence.

A recent Pew Research study, based on US Census Bureau data, found that young women earn as much or more than their male colleagues in 22 metropolitan areas across the country, including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

However, their workplace successes rarely receive celebratory recognition. In fact, as Karina F. Daves' case suggests, some women's partners may become jealous if they earn more than them. Kellie Gerardi, a married mother and astronaut for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), says her "career" showers address this oversight.

"I have a lot of supportive women in my family," Gerardi, 35, from Jupiter, Florida, tells The Post. "We've always had a 'celebrate all the things' approach to important life milestones."

To celebrate her upcoming 2026 spaceflight — she is one of the first 100 women in history to fly to space, and it's her second trip as a payload specialist — Gerardi's mother, Marion, hosted a "Space Shower" brunch in July.

The celestial celebration had several attractions, including friendship bracelets, decorations, and cosmic-themed cookies. My favourite part was probably the heartfelt toast from my mom," said the researcher, who has hosted career showers for friends earning Ph.D.s and relatives making significant contributions to the field of gardening.

A Call For More Recognition And Celebration

"I love that my 6-year-old daughter is growing up to see that not even the sky is a limit on her dreams," Gerardi added, "and that all of her [victories] are worth celebrating." Amy Chan, 42, an author and relationship guru from Vancouver, agrees.

"Why do we only consider having a baby or getting married as significant enough reasons to celebrate a woman when there's so much more that makes up a woman's identity?" she posed to The Post.

"I've attended many showers and spent a lot of money on gifts for these events, but since I'm child-free, I've never been on the receiving end of such a celebration," Chan noted. That all changed in June when Chan's friends held a celebratory dinner to honour her second book deal.

Instead of traditional gifts, guests were asked to share "a gift of wisdom," such as a valuable life or work lesson. And, instead of playing games, celebrants took turns seeking career-related advice and support. A charming cake with "Rich Independent Woman" spelt out in icing served as the centrepiece.

"Celebrating a professional success doesn't take away from someone having a bridal or baby shower," said Chan, who's hosted several career-focused celebrations for loved ones over the past year. "I take my friendships seriously, and it brings me happiness to throw these showers for my friends."

Prouse and her party-planning partner Brooke Azzaro, 27, who have hosted annual success showers for themselves and their friends since April 2022, expressed similar sentiments. The duo held their most recent soirée for 20 accomplished women in Central Park this June.

"New York City is a unique place — if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere," said Azzaro, an ad agency producer. "Women have this additional pressure to perform at an exceptional level- and we're constantly comparing ourselves to others."

"Because of that, it's extremely important to lift up the people around you," she added, "and remind them that they're doing exceptional things."

Success showers offer a unique opportunity to celebrate personal and professional milestones. As these celebrations continue to gain popularity, it's clear that women are finding new ways to honour their achievements and support one another.