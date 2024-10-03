In a time where housing affordability is a growing concern for many, Suzanne Hayes, a single mother from Connecticut, found herself priced out of the rental market. With rent costs soaring and credit complications making her situation even more complicated, Hayes chose a unique and creative solution: moving her family into a hotel.

Rising Rents Force a Drastic Decision

In February, Hayes and her children lived in a month-to-month rental property when a 30-day notice blindsided them. The property owner had decided to sell, leaving Hayes with no choice but to find new accommodation quickly. Despite an urgent search, affordable rental options proved elusive. Landlords repeatedly turned down Hayes, as her income was deemed insufficient, and her credit score fell below the threshold many property managers require.

With time running out and limited options, Hayes began to think outside the box. She started reaching out to local hotels, inquiring about long-term stays. That's when she came across the Avon Old Farms Hotel, which offered an appealing package for extended accommodation. For $2,200 per month, she could rent a two-bedroom apartment within the hotel, with all utilities included, and gain access to the hotel's various amenities.

A Surprising Solution with Perks

At first, the idea of hotel living seemed unconventional, but Hayes quickly realised that the arrangement came with various unexpected benefits. Speaking to Realtor.com, she noted that the shift had allowed her family to embrace a more minimalist lifestyle. "There are so many unexpected benefits to hotel living," she shared. "For one, we've been forced to live a more minimalist life, and I'm reaping the benefits, like less laundry and clutter".

Hotel living offered a respite from the exhausting responsibilities Hayes had faced while renting a home. As a single mother, the endless cycle of property maintenance, dealing with pest problems, managing finances, and keeping up with laundry had taken its toll. In contrast, the hotel provided services that drastically lightened her load. The weekly housekeeping service, fresh linens, towels, and access to the hotel's gym and pool were welcome luxuries that transformed her day-to-day experience.

For Hayes, the opportunity to step back from the constant demands of homeownership was refreshing. "The hotel's amenities, such as the gym and pool, were a huge selling point," she explained, adding that the hotel staff's weekly deep clean allowed her to focus on other aspects of her life.

Family Adjusts to New Living Situation

Although her children didn't immediately enthusiastically welcome the transition to hotel life, they soon learned to appreciate the silver linings. Hayes' children understood the necessity of their living arrangement and adapted to the new environment, even enjoying some of the perks along the way.

"My kids are amazing and have learned to find and embrace the silver lining in everything," Hayes told the New York Post. "They didn't love the idea at first, but they knew it was the only option outside of moving in with family". Despite the challenges of living in what feels like a temporary situation, the family has settled into a new rhythm.

Seeking Stability for the Future

Seven months later, Hayes and her family continue to stay in the hotel. While the arrangement has been comfortable, it's not without its limitations. Hayes admitted that one of the main downsides of hotel living is the impermanence. Most of their belongings, including furniture, remain in storage, and she longs for a more permanent home.

"I hope whoever is elected in the future will address these housing issues," Hayes remarked in a Times of India interview. It will be nice when I have a one—or two-year lease in hand and can take a break from the search for a rental home." While the hotel offers an affordable stopgap, Hayes dreams of securing a stable, long-term rental where she can finally unpack and settle down.

Hotel Offers More Than Just Accommodation

The Avon Old Farms Hotel, where Hayes resides, provides more than just a place to sleep. According to its website, long-term residents can enjoy all the comforts of home, including flat-screen TVs, plush bedding, and access to an on-site gym and pool. Additionally, services like weekly deep cleans, laundry assistance, and in-room massages are available to ensure guests enjoy a hotel experience with the convenience of long-term living.

For now, Hayes remains content with her unique living arrangement, as it has given her family a safe place to call home while they navigate the volatile rental market.