A former Google recruiter suggests that the standard interview question, "How do you support work-life balance?", might not be as impactful as two alternative questions. These alternatives can significantly enhance the interview process.

Nolan Church, a former Google recruiter and now CEO of FairComp, a salary data firm, emphasizes the importance of asking interview questions that showcase your commitment to success and help you evaluate whether the role is the right fit for you.

Church advises candidates to ask questions like, "What is the company's north star for the next 12 months?" and "What trait do your top performers share?" These questions signal your eagerness to drive the company's success while offering a deeper understanding of its culture and priorities.

Question 1: How Does The Company Support Work-Life Balance?

Although the question "How does the company support work-life balance?" is relevant when deciding if a job is a good fit, it's inappropriate to ask during the interview process. According to Church, this question suggests you are unwilling to put in the necessary effort.

Asking about the length of a workday is a red flag. It indicates that you prioritise work-life balance over professional growth instead of focusing on the company's mission and demonstrating your desire to contribute to its success.

According to Church, this question "needs to come after you've received an offer." This demonstrates that you have gained leverage and proven your capabilities. Asking this question before receiving an offer can be seen as premature and may not be well-received.

Question 2: What Opportunities For Professional Development Does The Company Offer?

Church points out several issues with the question, "What opportunities for professional development does the company offer?" First, it focuses on individual advancement rather than the team's success. This can make you appear self-centred and less likely to be a valuable team member.

Another issue with this question is its broad nature. It doesn't require the interviewer to provide specific examples that could help you make an informed decision about the employer. "A vague question will give you a vague answer," says Church.

Church emphasises that practical questions are specific, relevant, and timely. Rather than asking about professional development opportunities, he suggests asking about the most essential trait shared by the company's top performers.

This will provide insights into the company's expectations and demonstrate your commitment to success. With over a decade of experience in talent acquisition at prominent companies like Google and DoorDash, Church has witnessed various interview faux pas.

One of Church's red flags is when interviewees attempt to act a certain way during the interview. He can easily identify candidates who have rehearsed the same answers repeatedly and may prioritise quantity over quality. "They say a lot of words but nothing meaningful," he explains.

According to Church, the current CEO of Continuum, a talent marketplace for executives, the most impressive candidates are those from whom he can learn something. According to a report by CNBC, these are the individuals with whom he seeks to collaborate.

A job interview can be disastrous if you are unprepared. Understanding what to expect from the interviewer is crucial. Elon Musk, for example, has shared two essential questions that aspiring Tesla employees must answer to secure a position at the electric vehicle giant.