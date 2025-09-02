Police in Lexington, Kentucky, have arrested University of Kentucky cheerleader 21-year-old Laken Ashlee Snelling after officers found the body of a newborn inside her home.

The Fayette County coroner has taken custody of the remains and will conduct an autopsy to determine whether the baby was born alive and the cause of death. Officials have stressed that the medical findings will be central to the ongoing investigation.

The Discovery

Officers were called to Snelling's residence on Park Avenue after a tip led them to investigate. Inside a closet, police found a black trash bag. Wrapped in a towel inside the bag was the body of a newborn.

Snelling, a junior at the University of Kentucky and a member of the school's STUNT cheer team, admitted to police that she had given birth.

Investigators turned the infant's remains over to the Fayette County coroner, who will conduct an autopsy to determine whether the baby was born alive and the cause of death. For now, police have described the case as ongoing, stressing that the medical findings will be critical to the investigation.

The Charges

Snelling has been charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant, all serious felonies under Kentucky law. Abuse of a corpse and tampering are punishable by one to five years in prison, while concealing a birth carries additional penalties.

Court records show Snelling has made a brief appearance before a judge, but no bond details have been made public. A preliminary hearing is expected later this week, where prosecutors could seek additional charges depending on the coroner's report.

Who Is Laken Snelling?

To many in Lexington, Snelling was simply a familiar face on campus. Originally from White Pine, Tennessee, she had been with Kentucky's cheer and STUNT program for three seasons, representing the university at competitions and events.

Her public image, that of a student-athlete engaged in team life, stood in stark contrast to the allegations that emerged this week. The University of Kentucky acknowledged her status on the cheer team but has declined to comment further, directing inquiries to law enforcement.

Reaction and Community Impact

The case has struck a painful chord both locally and nationally. On social media, reactions have ranged from outrage to sympathy, with many highlighting how much stigma still surrounds unplanned or concealed pregnancies.

Some critics have focused on the legal aspect, insisting that the justice system must deliver accountability for the infant's death. Others have urged compassion, pointing to the immense pressure and isolation young women can feel when facing a crisis pregnancy alone. 'This is a tragedy on every side,' one Lexington resident told reporters. 'A young woman's future is in jeopardy, and a newborn baby has lost their life. No one wins here.'

What Happens Next

Investigators are awaiting the coroner's findings to establish key facts about the baby's death. Snelling remains in custody as evidence, including forensic material and witness statements, is gathered.

For the University of Kentucky, the arrest has cast an unwelcome spotlight on student life and raised questions about whether warning signs were missed. For the wider community, it has prompted reflection on what support could prevent such devastating outcomes.