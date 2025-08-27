A California mother, Shyanne Wright, has accused a British Airways flight attendant of exposing her breasts while she was breastfeeding her baby during an international flight. The alleged incident took place earlier this month on a journey from London to Los Angeles.

According to Wright's account, the confrontation began when she tried to breastfeed discreetly, draping a blanket across her chest for privacy. She says the flight attendant came to her seat and lifted the blanket away, leaving her exposed in front of other passengers. British Airways has confirmed it is aware of the allegation and has opened an investigation into what happened.

The Passenger's Complaint

Wright, 34, was travelling home to California with her infant when the episode unfolded. Speaking to US media, she said the moment left her 'violated' and 'humiliated'.

'I had taken care to drape a blanket for privacy', she explained. 'But then he came and lifted it, exposing me in front of strangers. I was shocked and frozen in the moment'.

She said she felt unable to respond immediately because of embarrassment and fear of drawing more attention. Once on the ground, she shared her account with other passengers online, where the story quickly gained traction and prompted debate about the rights of nursing mothers while travelling.

British Airways Responds

British Airways confirmed it is taking the complaint seriously but said it could not comment on individual staff members until the internal investigation is complete.

In a statement: 'We are committed to ensuring the safety, dignity and comfort of all our customers. We take matters of this nature very seriously and will not hesitate to take appropriate action once our enquiries are concluded.'

The airline also reminded passengers that breastfeeding is permitted at any time on its flights, and that mothers are not required to cover themselves if they choose not to.

Wider Reaction

The account has sparked widespread reaction from the public and advocacy groups. On parenting forums and social media, many expressed solidarities with Wright, describing the alleged behaviour as an invasion of personal boundaries.

One commenter wrote: 'It's hard enough for new mums to breastfeed in public without worrying about being shamed. If this happened, it's deeply inappropriate'. Another noted that laws in both the UK and US protect the right of women to breastfeed in public spaces, including on planes.

Advocacy groups have called for airlines to step up staff training to prevent incidents like this. A spokesperson for a UK-based breastfeeding charity said: 'No mother should ever feel embarrassed or violated for feeding her child. Airlines must make sure staff understand the law and respect mothers' choices'.

Next Steps

Wright has said she is considering legal action and has spoken to lawyers about potential claims of harassment and invasion of privacy. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, she told reporters her goal is accountability and assurance that other women will not face the same treatment.

British Airways has not released a timeline for its investigation. For now, the case remains unresolved, but it has reignited a wider discussion about how breastfeeding mothers are treated in public spaces and on public transport.

For Wright, the experience remains raw. 'All I wanted was to feed my baby in peace', she said. 'Instead, I was left humiliated on a plane full of people'.