In 2018, Kate Middleton was with her hairdresser Joey Wheeler for an overdue hair cut at Kensington Palace. The latter had convinced her that it was high time for a trim as her hair was "just getting too long." While he was doing so, Kate came up with the idea of donating her hair which Joey thought was a brilliant idea.

The duo decidedly cut off around seven inches off of the Duchess' hair and anonymously sent it to a UK charity, appropriately called the "Little Princess Trust." The charity gives real hair wigs, for free, to individuals aged up to 24 who have lost their hair while bravely battling cancer.

According to a DailyMail source, "It was sent using someone else's name, so that the trust didn't know it was from a royal source – they just thought it was from a female donor in the Kensington area."

The source also said: "It's lovely to think somewhere a little girl is happily wearing a wig made from a real princess's hair. It's a very heartwarming thing for Kate to have done, and very thoughtful to use hair that would have otherwise just been thrown away."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

In a turn of unfortunate events, six years later, Kate has announced that she is currently battling cancer after it was discovered during an unrelated procedure in January 2024. Since then, it has been revealed that the Duchess has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February.

In a video message which has shocked the world, Kate can be seen seated amongst greenery and flowers - a beautiful sight despite the heaviness of her announcement.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal: in my mind, body and spirits," she said.

She then went on to acknowledge everyone else going through the same predicament: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."