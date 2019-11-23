The 47th annual American Music Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Ciara will host AMA 2019 which will air live on ABC from 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year will witness performances by Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Tony Braxton, Green Day and the legendary Shania Twain.

Twain will take the stage at the AMA 2019 for the first time since 2003 to perform a mix of her best hits.

And, this is not all. Selena Gomez will also take the stage to perform her two hit singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now". It was also recently announced that Cristina Aguilera and music duo A Great Big World will join forces once again for an epic collaboration.

The audience and spectators can expect to be impressed when Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Y Watt share the stage to perform the single "Take What You Want."

How to watch the AMA 2019

Make sure to follow E! News on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest during the AMA 2019 on Sunday. The AMAs red carpet live stream will begin two hours before the actual show. Viewers can watch it on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Otherwise, viewers can watch live on ABC. You can also stay updated and follow the ABC website. To stream AMAs online, you can watch through Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PS Vue and the ABC mobile app for iOS and Android.

Nominees for the AMA 2019

Post Malone received the most number nominations at seven, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year with Swae Lee "Sunflower", Favourite male artist in the Pop / Rock category, Favourite song "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Sunflower again, Favourite artist in the Rap/ Hip-Hop category, Favourite album in the Rap/Hip-Hop category and Favourite song in the Rap/ Hip-Hop category with "Wow".

Ariana Grande and Eilish are close behind with six nominations each. Lil Nas X received five nominations along with Taylor Swift. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Elle Mai received four nominations each.

Check out the full list of nominations here.

Taylor Swift will be honoured with Artist of the Decade award at the AMA 2019. In October, it was announced that the singer will be honoured and also perform.