Democrats' takeover of both chambers of Congress has given Wall Street a new political landscape, raising questions for investors and retirement savers. Historical data offers encouragement: the S&P 500 has gained an average of 14.5% in the 12 months following US midterm elections since 1950. Republicans retain the White House, creating a divided government that could influence taxation, spending, and economic policy.

Investors initially welcomed the election results. On 4 November, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 2.1% higher, while the S&P 500 gained 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.5%. For Americans saving through 401(k) plans, the reaction raises a question: could the political shift support further gains, or should investors remain cautious?

Why the Stock Market Welcomed the Democratic Victory

The election ended one source of political uncertainty, allowing investors to focus on economic consequences. Dan Lefkovitz, a strategist at Morningstar Indexes, said the end of election uncertainty generally benefits financial markets. Investors will watch taxation, spending, regulation, and national debt.

A divided government could make major policy proposals harder to pass. Investors will watch how disagreements between the White House and Congress affect economic decisions. The initial rise does not prove Democratic victories cause stock gains.

Why the 12 Months After Midterms Matter

Fidelity found that the S&P 500 gained an average of 14.5% in the 12 months following midterm elections since 1950, compared with 4.9% in the 12 months leading up to them. Morningstar's analysis dating back to 1926 found that stocks gained an average of 2.4% in November during election years, against 0.9% in November during non-election years.

Lefkovitz suggested reduced political uncertainty could help explain the difference, alongside increased holiday spending. These historical averages are not forecasts; economic conditions and corporate earnings also influence returns.

Does Divided Government Help the Stock Market?

Morningstar found that US stocks recorded average monthly gains of 1.2% under unified government, compared with 0.7% under divided government, based on approximately a century of market history. This challenges the argument that political gridlock always benefits Wall Street, although historical averages cannot predict future returns.

Why a Market Rally Does Not Guarantee Higher 401(k) Returns

BlackRock found that US stocks delivered average annual returns of 7.5% during midterm election years, compared with 12.4% in non-midterm years. The S&P 500 had already gained approximately 12% by 29 October 2026, indicating strong performance before Election Day.

The index's performance does not represent every 401(k) account. Plans offer index funds, mutual funds, bonds, and target-date funds, with returns depending on each account's investment mix. Interest rates, inflation, and corporate earnings also influence performance.

What Should 401(k) Investors Do Now?

The election does not automatically justify changing contributions or moving money between funds. Investors should review their asset allocation and risk tolerance. Those nearing retirement may need fewer equities than younger workers.

Diversification can reduce concentration risk, but cannot eliminate losses. The Democratic victory has changed Washington's political balance, but does not guarantee stronger returns. For 401(k) savers, investment choices, risk exposure, and time until retirement remain crucial.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.