Donald Trump issued an aggressive warning to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, threatening to deploy 'tremendous executive powers' and assume the persona of 'Mr. Veto' after Democrats captured control of both houses of Congress in a sweeping midterm election repudiation.

Speaking to CBS News chief Washington correspondent Robert Costa in a telephone interview as results were tabulated on 3 November 2026, Trump declared he was prepared to push the incoming Democratic majority to the absolute brink if lawmakers attempted to obstruct his domestic agenda or open aggressive oversight investigations.

Trump cited the Supreme Court's landmark Trump v. Slaughter ruling from June as legal justification for expanded executive independence, asserting that recent constitutional jurisprudence grants the White House broad unilateral authority to bypass congressional resistance.

The combative posture followed catastrophic Republican losses across the country, with Democrats flipping at least seven Senate seats in former conservative strongholds such as Texas, Kansas, and Ohio, whilst reclaiming the House to position Hakeem Jeffries as the first Black speaker in American history.

Although Trump later struck a conciliatory tone in separate telephone remarks congratulating his opponents, his threats of legislative obstruction signal two years of intense constitutional confrontation.

Costa reported that Trump appeared determined to push Democratic leaders to the brink, describing the comments as an unambiguous ultimatum to congressional leaders.

Trump warned that he possessed 'tremendous powers, executive powers' that he would deploy without hesitation should the opposition party seek to paralyse his administration.

The Associated Press reported that Democrats won both chambers. CBS News said Democrats needed a net gain of four Senate seats to take control.

The president had previewed the combative strategy days earlier during an appearance on the Pod Force One podcast hosted by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

During that interview, recorded prior to Tuesday's polling and broadcast on 2 November, Trump similarly welcomed the 'Mr. Veto' moniker and pledged to block progressive bills.

The presidential warning arrived against the backdrop of an electoral rout that stripped Republicans of legislative majorities across Washington.

Democrats flipped at least seven Republican-held Senate seats: Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. Democrats also flipped more than two dozen House districts.

CBS News' early exit polls put Trump's job approval at 38 per cent, below his 45 per cent rating during the 2018 midterms.

CBS said the figure was on track to be the lowest presidential approval rating in a midterm election. Roughly six in 10 voters considered Trump a factor in their House vote. It also found voters were more than twice as likely to say their finances had worsened than improved.

What a Democratic Congress Means for Trump

Democratic control gives the party the ability to lead committees, hold hearings and investigate the administration. The Senate can reject nominees, while both chambers can block legislation. A presidential veto can stop legislation, but cannot prevent investigations or subpoenas.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to become Speaker when the new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027. If elected, he would become the first Black speaker of the House, the AP reported.

Trump later struck a conciliatory tone. In a separate call with CBS News, he congratulated Democrats and said he looked forward to working with them 'for the good of our country.' He also told Fox News that Democrats 'did a good job,' while arguing Republicans had lost because he was not on the ballot.

Elon Musk responded on X: 'Data centres in space looking pretty appealing right now.' The post followed Democratic victories in states where data-centre development had become an election issue.

With Democratic majorities preparing to organise committee rosters in January, Trump faces an assertive legislative opposition determined to test his executive authority at every turn.