The White House has delayed publication of an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report on vulnerabilities in US voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, Reuters first reported. The unpublished assessment raises concerns about outdated software and possible internet connections, while not finding evidence that votes were altered.

The timing has alarmed election officials who rely on federal findings to guide software updates, recertification and other security checks before ballots are cast. With no public release date announced, the report has become a test of how much the administration is prepared to reveal without undermining confidence in the system.

What the Withheld Assessment Contains

President Donald Trump's executive order 'Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections', signed in March 2025, sets out the administration's broader election-security approach. It emphasises voter-verifiable paper records, stronger safeguards for election systems and a federal review of voting-related risks.

White House officials have for months delayed the release of a U.S. government report that outlines what it describes as significant vulnerabilities in the nation's voting machines ahead of the November midterms. https://t.co/p4aBfchGiX — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 19, 2026

The delayed ODNI assessment examines ballot-marking software, system connectivity and supply-chain risks across US voting machines. It identifies technical weaknesses that election administrators would need to understand, even if the findings do not suggest votes were changed.

The assessment has not been released in part because officials were concerned a report published too close to the midterms could create confusion. Classified material has also been cited as a reason for withholding the study. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the administration 'continues to offer assistance to state and local election officials, including through the FBI and CISA, to ensure the security and integrity of all machines used in American elections'.

ODNI spokesperson Olivia Coleman said Gabbard has taken 'actions within her authorities' to 'support the President's directive to secure our elections, which includes identifying vulnerabilities in our critical infrastructure'.

Why the Delay Matters

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The practical concern is timing. State and local election officials often need federal guidance months in advance so they can decide whether to update software, re-test systems, or adjust certification timelines before voting begins. Once ballots are being prepared and equipment is locked in, the window for changes gets much smaller.

That matters most for ballot-marking software and other equipment that workers must verify well before polling day. If the federal report confirms problems in only certain systems or configurations, some jurisdictions may still need to change procedures or reconfigure machines before ballots are cast.

A delayed release also leaves local authorities with less time to respond, even if the underlying vulnerabilities are limited. In election administration, even a technical issue can become an operational one if it is discovered too late for practical fixes.

What Happens Next

The most likely outcomes are a redacted release, a private briefing for state election officials or a separate technical summary for agencies such as CISA. Each option would allow the administration to share at least some of the findings while limiting the risk of confusion or misuse.

A redacted version would probably satisfy transparency advocates more than a total holdback, but it could also omit the details election officials need most. A private briefing would give state and local leaders a head start, though it would leave the public dependent on second-hand summaries. A technical memo could strike a middle ground if it is detailed enough to be useful without revealing sensitive information.

For now, the delay leaves unanswered how much of the study will eventually be made public and whether its conclusions will reach states in time to shape preparations. The challenge for the administration is to show that election integrity and transparency can coexist.