Jimmy Kimmel turned Donald Trump's remarks about Nicki Minaj and Senator Jon Husted's physique into an election-night punchline during the 3 November episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The comedian revisited comments he had criticised during the campaign as Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats secured the House of Representatives and the Senate after winning a series of races that extended into traditionally Republican states, including several Trump carried by double-digit margins in 2024. The incoming Democratic majorities will take control when the new Congress convenes in January 2027.

Kimmel's Election-Night Punchline

'After all the talk about Nicki Minaj's ass, Jon Husted's ass, the only ass on Trump's mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him,' Kimmel said. The joke connected the president's campaign remarks with his party's election losses.

Jimmy Kimmel: "After all of the talk about Nicki Minaj's ass, John Husted's ass. The only ass on Trump's mind tonight is the one that got handed to him." pic.twitter.com/e3gzF6oDdI — LateNighter (@latenightercom) November 4, 2026

TheWrap's published account of the monologue also records Kimmel calling Trump 'All Caps-tain Kangaroo' while discussing reports of his anger as results arrived. Kimmel criticised what he described as the president's misplaced priorities, contrasting them with concerns including corruption, inflation, climate change, war, health care and housing.

Husted Loses Ohio Senate Seat

Husted was among the Republicans defeated, losing his US Senate seat in Ohio to Sherrod Brown as Democrats flipped both chambers of Congress. Brown's victory marked his return to the Senate after losing his re-election campaign to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024.

Husted had held the seat since January 2025, when he was appointed following Vance's departure for the vice presidency. The election determined who would serve the final two years of the Senate term Vance won in 2022, giving the Ohio contest an additional connection to Kimmel's punchline.

Republican Strongholds Fall

Democrats flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Texas, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina and Ohio. James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas, while Adam Hamilton beat incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, extending the party's gains into states that had long elected Republican senators.

Democrats also flipped three Republican-held US House seats in Iowa, changing the state's delegation from entirely Republican to three Democrats and one Republican. Other House gains included Republican-held districts in Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania, helping Democrats secure their incoming majority.

Trump's Nicki Minaj Remarks

Kimmel's central joke referred to Trump's 25 October campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, which Minaj attended. Trump revisited his comments about looking at Husted's backside before turning his attention to the rapper, bringing both references into the same exchange.

Trump: I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss. Stand up. pic.twitter.com/5UJQ6gEBTO — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 25, 2026

'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj,' Trump said. He then continued commenting on her appearance, repeating that it was 'hard to miss', before the exchange became material for Kimmel's programme the following evening.

Kimmel Revisits Trump's Remarks

Kimmel addressed the Michigan exchange during his 26 October broadcast, whose official programme listing identifies Trump's comments about Minaj among its subjects. His election-night monologue returned to those remarks after Republican losses across the country and included a separate joke targeting Vice President JD Vance.

'The Democrats took so many seats, JD Vance can't even find one to have sex with him tonight,' Kimmel joked. The line referred to the fabricated internet rumour involving Vance and a couch, not an established incident involving the vice president.

Trump Rejects Personal Blame for Defeat

Trump responded to the losses on social media by stressing that he had not been on the ballot and sharing an image of a red cap bearing 'VETO'. During a late-night telephone interview with Fox News, he rejected the suggestion that the election represented a personal defeat.

Voters 'didn't like the candidates', Trump said, while indicating that he would accept the results. Democratic leaders, meanwhile, signalled plans to scrutinise his administration and pursue their legislative priorities when the incoming congressional majorities take office in January.