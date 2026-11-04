US Treasuries advanced on Wednesday after Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, pulling benchmark yields lower as investors moved into safe-haven assets and priced in tighter oversight of artificial intelligence and constraints on President Donald Trump's spending plans.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury fell 4.7 basis points to 4.918%, while the two-year yield slipped 3.7 basis points to 4.597%. Spot gold rose 2.4% to around $4,022 per ounce, and the dollar slipped 0.5% against a basket of six major currencies as traders reassessed the outlook for US interest rates and fiscal policy.

Borrowing Plans Under Scrutiny

Investors read the result as limiting the administration's ability to secure further fiscal expansion through Congress. Oliver Faizallah, of Raymond James, said the outcome made significant fiscal expansion harder to deliver, potentially easing pressure around government borrowing and Treasury issuance.

Jim Reid, head of global macro at Deutsche Bank, said the rally reflected the traditional view that divided government makes large-scale stimulus more difficult to pass and can curb expectations of aggressive new spending plans.

However, a change in congressional control does not automatically reduce existing federal spending commitments or remove the government's borrowing requirements. Analysts noted that continued deficits and heavy Treasury issuance could keep longer-term yields elevated even if markets now expect tighter scrutiny of future White House proposals.

Some strategists also highlighted that any meaningful shift in the fiscal trajectory would depend on negotiations over upcoming budget deadlines and the next multi-year spending framework, rather than on the election result alone.

AI Regulation Jitters Hit Tech

The result also unsettled technology investors. Asian markets initially came under pressure as traders assessed the potential implications of tighter US regulation of AI, although some of the early losses were later reversed.

US stock futures fell by as much as 2% overnight before recovering towards positive territory as investors weighed sector-specific risks against the broader prospect of policy stability.

In Europe, shares rose, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 up 0.5% by 8.16am GMT, helped by gains in defensive sectors even as some technology names lagged.

Some Democrats campaigned on slowing the expansion of energy-intensive data centres that underpin AI. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa, who defeated the incumbent Republican governor, Greg Abbott, called for an immediate moratorium on new facilities, alongside legislation to protect communities affected by their development.

Her campaign has asked Abbott to impose the moratorium by executive order before she takes office in January 2027.

Aidan Yao, of the Amundi Investment Institute, said the result could have significant implications for AI investment and US economic policy. He described the vote as 'more like a referendum on AI than a referendum on Trump'.

Analysts said the market moves reflected concern about political uncertainty, the future direction of US economic policy and the possibility of more detailed regulation affecting parts of the technology and infrastructure sectors.

Fed Outlook and Market Prospects

Investors continued to weigh US economic data for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook. Futures markets were pricing in about 55 basis points of additional Fed rate rises by June 2027, down 3.3 basis points from earlier levels, suggesting slightly reduced expectations for how far borrowing costs will climb.

Chris Turner, of ING, said the initial market reaction was tempered by two factors. The newly elected Congress will not take office until January 2027, and Trump's acceptance of the result removed one source of political uncertainty that might otherwise have unsettled markets more sharply.

Stephen Brown, of Capital Economics, said Democratic wins in traditionally Republican Senate states, where members serve six-year terms, had raised the odds of more sweeping policy changes if the party won the next presidential election.

Analysts said markets would now focus on upcoming economic data and any early signals on the Democrats' legislative priorities, including fiscal measures and technology regulation, to gauge whether the post-election move in Treasuries can be sustained.