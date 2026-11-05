Wallets linked to Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, transferred 4,259.34 Bitcoin to a Crypto.com-linked address on 5 November, according to Arkham data. Lookonchain valued the movement at approximately $343.67 million (£255 million). The coins came from addresses Arkham labelled '2028 Convertible Notes Collateral', weeks before holders of the company's $1 billion (£743 million) convertible notes can require cash repurchases on 30 November 2026.

A 2 November filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned that Trump Media might need to sell Bitcoin or other digital assets if other funding options prove insufficient. Separately, Democrats are preparing to scrutinise Trump family business dealings, including cryptocurrency interests, after winning control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections.

Arkham Data Shows 4,259 BTC Transfer

Arkham data show two transactions at about 02:17 UTC on 5 November: 2,140.03 BTC and 2,119.31 BTC. Both came from addresses labelled '2028 Convertible Notes Collateral' and went to the same Crypto.com-linked destination.

The total was 1.39 BTC below the 4,260.73 BTC Trump Media had disclosed as pledged as of 30 June 2026. The transactions show the coins moving between addresses, but do not establish whether they were sold or whether their collateral status changed.

Filing Warns of Possible Bitcoin Sales

Trump Media said holders of its $1 billion (£743 million) convertible senior secured notes could require the company to repurchase all or part of them for cash on 30 November 2026. Issued in May 2025 with a 4% original issue discount, the notes generated $960 million (£713 million) before transaction expenses.

The company warned that available cash and financing might not cover the obligation. It identified refinancing, additional borrowing and equity financing as potential funding sources. If those prove insufficient, Trump Media said it might need to 'sell our bitcoin or other digital asset holdings'. The notes mature on 29 May 2028, but holders have an earlier repurchase right.

Democrats Prepare Scrutiny of Trump Family Ventures

Incoming House Oversight Committee leadership has outlined plans to examine Trump family business dealings, including potential conflicts involving cryptocurrency. The incoming Democratic majorities are expected to pursue the agenda when the new Congress convenes in January.

Senator Richard Blumenthal has previously sought information from World Liberty Financial and the company behind the Official Trump memecoin. Separately, House Democrats have called for an investigation into potential conflicts of interest involving Steve Witkoff and his ties to World Liberty Financial.

Other Democrats have previously sought scrutiny of World Liberty Financial and the Official Trump memecoin. None of the reported plans links that scrutiny to Trump Media's Bitcoin transfer.

Earlier Transfers Were Described as Trading or Custody Moves

About 2,650 BTC moved from Trump Media-linked wallets to Crypto.com in May 2026. A Trump Media spokesperson told CoinDesk the transfer was part of the company's trading strategy and that the Bitcoin had not been sold.

Another 2,628 BTC moved there in August. Trump Media described that transfer as custody management, not a sale. Neither explanation establishes the purpose of the latest movement.

Trump Media Reported 14,139 BTC Holdings

Trump Media reported approximately 14,139 BTC in holdings, including pledged Bitcoin, as of 31 July 2026. Its second-quarter filing identified 4,260.73 BTC pledged against the notes at 30 June.

The transfer involved almost the same amount of Bitcoin Trump Media had disclosed as pledged collateral in June. Blockchain data do not establish whether the coins remain subject to the notes' collateral requirements.