Great-grandmother DD White has revealed how she explained her OnlyFans activity to a surprised granddaughter, telling her that she looked great and that she and her husband were having fun. The granddaughter's response, White recalled, was: 'Well, that's really cool.'

In an interview published on 4 November, White described how her grandchildren discovered her online presence and how the family responded afterwards. She said relatives had been supportive, with some grandchildren suggesting places she could visit for her social media.

Granddaughter's Surprise Turns to Support

The granddaughter approached White after learning about her activity and asked what she was doing, prompting a conversation about the venture. White said she told her granddaughter that she and 'poppa' were enjoying themselves, before receiving the positive response she described in the interview.

Speaking in her interview with TMZ, White connected that exchange to what she sees as a broader openness among younger relatives towards people making their own choices. 'I brought them all up right to be open-minded,' she said, describing her family as supportive and business-oriented.

Grandson Finds Out on Twitter

A separate discovery involved a grandson whom White recalled as being in middle school at the time, although she expressed uncertainty about that detail. She said he found her on the platform then called Twitter, now X, and showed his phone to his mother.

White described the initial response as shock, but said her family knew she had always been motivated to pursue different ventures, recalling that she and her husband dressed up and worked out.

Reflecting on her children's reaction, she suggested they liked having parents who were open and exciting; she also described herself and her husband as swingers, although she was unsure whether her relatives already knew about that part of their lives.

White said she was unsure whether her relatives had seen any of her adult content. 'I don't know if they see anything, but they don't say if they do,' she said.

Grandchildren Chip in With Ideas

Some grandchildren now contribute ideas for her social media, including suggestions about where she should go, White said while discussing their involvement. 'You should go here, you should go there,' she recalled them telling her, offering a concrete example of their encouragement.

White linked the family's interest in her ventures to experience gained working in her manufacturing company, where she said relatives had been hired over the years. She described them developing skills in advertising, artwork and sales, and said the experience had helped make them business-oriented.

Business Runs in the Family

White had previously attracted attention for describing OnlyFans as part of her retirement plan, before discussing the personal conversations that followed her family's discoveries. In the latest interview, she spoke about the example she believes she and her husband have set through running their own business.

She said younger relatives had done well at school and developed ambitions to pursue ventures of their own, connecting that outlook to watching their grandparents succeed. Her account placed their response to OnlyFans within that wider family history of working together, learning business skills and encouraging independence.