President Donald Trump was hit by a flood of mocking memes on X after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's US midterm elections on 3 November 2026.

The online backlash, fuelled by Democratic victories in traditionally Republican states, saw critics share satirical images casting Trump as political 'hazardous waste' and highlighting questions over how he will now push through his agenda.

Donald Trump Memes Compare President to 'Hazardous Waste'

Social media users moved quickly to turn the Republican losses into political satire. Several posts circulating on X portrayed Trump as something being thrown away, with the 'hazardous waste' comparison becoming a pointed expression of opposition to his presidency.

One viral post features a sleeping Trump being carried by four men in suits before being dumped in a bin with a label that read, 'HAZARDOUS WASTE.' It attracted hundreds of comments, with many users saying they found it funny.

2026 US midterm election results pic.twitter.com/YLUfc9vpyP — Pavan Goyal (@Pavan_07goyal) November 4, 2026

'He deserves to be thrown out...terribly hazardous waste!' one wrote. Another commented, 'Trump punching the air right now😂', suggesting the president was frustrated by the outcome.

A critic opined: 'Hazardous waste disposal complete. Democracy works when you actually show up and vote.'

Another post shared the same message but featured different artwork.

One meme imagines Trump behind bars, being visited by a teary Natalie Harp, while Melania brings him a burger. Former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden also appear in the artwork laughing while Trump cries.

Not everyone appreciated the imagery. One X user argued that portraying Trump as being discarded like rubbish was political theatre rather than an accurate depiction of the election's consequences.

It is a fact that the Democrats won the midterms, but framing the outcome as Trump being tossed out like trash as seen in your video is a classic piece of political theater. — Isabel (@Isabellerick) November 4, 2026

The memes reflected opposing interpretations of the results. While critics highlighted the Republican losses, others questioned whether the imagery overstated what the midterm elections meant for Trump's presidency.

Trump Congratulates Democrats but Rejects Blame

Despite the Republican defeat, Trump congratulated Democrats on their election victories while rejecting suggestions that the results represented a personal setback. Speaking during a late-night telephone interview with Fox News on election night, the president said he did not regard the outcome as 'a hit on me'.

'We've had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we've done,' Trump said.

His assessment contrasted with the scale of the Republican losses, although he suggested voters had been dissatisfied with individual candidates rather than his leadership.

Trump also acknowledged that the Iran conflict and higher petrol prices may have affected Republican support. He said he had expected his party to perform better.

Asked whether he would accept the election results, Trump replied: 'Yeah, sure, I'll accept. Why wouldn't I?'

The president indicated he was prepared to work with Democrats, despite the prospect of substantial disagreements over legislation and congressional investigations.

How Democrats Defeated Republicans in the Midterm Elections

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and Senate after securing victories in states previously considered reliable Republican territory.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic Senate victories included James Talarico's win in Texas and Annie Andrews' victory in South Carolina. Other significant wins included Josh Turek in Iowa, Adam Hamilton in Kansas, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Roy Cooper in North Carolina, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Troy Jackson in Maine.

Their success extended to the House, where Democratic candidates gained seats across several Republican-leaning states, including Iowa, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Voter dissatisfaction with living costs, inflation, the Iran war and concerns about government corruption helped shape the election, according to AP's reporting and voter polling.

The results carry consequences beyond election night. Once the new Congress convenes in January 2027, Democratic majorities will have greater power to challenge Trump's legislative priorities, scrutinise his administration and conduct congressional investigations.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become Speaker of the House, while Republicans face the prospect of navigating the remainder of Trump's presidency without control of Congress.

The political contest now moves from the ballot box to Capitol Hill, where the incoming Democratic majorities and the White House will confront competing priorities.