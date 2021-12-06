Kylian Mbappe has given Paris Saint-Germain hope after the Frenchman suggested that he could stay with the Ligue 1 club beyond the summer of 2022 when his current contract expires.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, but despite the Spanish club making a number of attempts, PSG refused to acknowledge their offers. Mbappe has revealed that he was also keen to leave his current club and join the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Mbappe has just seven months remaining on his current deal, and he is still tipped to leave the Parc des Princes and move to Spain, but he has indicated that he could yet sign a new deal and stay in Paris. The France international admitted that while he was disappointed that the transfer did not push through last summer, he is happy that he continues to play for a club chasing the Champions League title.

"I don't know," Mbappe stated in an Amazon Prime interview, as quoted on Goal. "Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club."

"At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else," he added.

Real remain eager to persuade Mbappe to quit Paris for Madrid and remain hopeful that he will not sign a new deal before the end of the ongoing campaign. Florentino Perez has earmarked him as their marquee signing next summer, as the Real president attempts to bring back the Galacticos Era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG, on the other hand, are expected to mount a strong campaign to convince Mbappe that his future lies with the Ligue 1 giants. He arrived from Monaco in the summer of 2017 on a season-long loan before the French club took up the option to make his deal permanent the following summer for a whopping £166 million.