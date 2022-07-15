Conor Gallagher has chosen to remain with Chelsea for the upcoming campaign rather than go out on loan yet again. The England international has been with the west London since he was eight years old, but is yet to make a first-team appearance for his boyhood club.

The 22-year-old impressed out on loan with Crystal Palace last season, and is eager to make a mark at Stamford Bridge. Gallagher's eight goals in 39 impactful appearances for the Eagles also earned him his first call up to the Three Lions squad.

Gallagher admitted that his first ever meeting with Thomas Tuchel was at a pub in Cobham. The Englishman was nervous during their first interaction, but took charge when he spoke to the German coach again at the end of last season. He made it clear that he wants to remain with the west London club and fight for his place.

"I was trying to hide," Gallagher said of their first meeting, as quoted by The Guardian. "It was funny because I saw him through the window and whispered to my girlfriend, mum and dad: 'God, it's Thomas Tuchel.' He walked in and sat on the table right next to us so he couldn't miss me."

"I said to him: 'I think I'm ready to play for Chelsea,'" the Chelsea midfielder said. "I said: 'You know that's what I want to do.' I've got some older brothers that have told me if you've got something you want to say or ask then just ask because managers aren't scary."

Gallagher is aware that he faces an uphill task to establish himself in a midfield that includes N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho. The English midfielder, however, is ready to fight for his place and prove that he can improve the squad with his qualities.

"You can say it's a gamble but I feel like I'm ready for a step up," Gallagher added. "If there is a chance to be a part of the squad at Chelsea and part of the team then I can't turn it down. I feel like I've got to have belief in myself that I can help improve this team and I can show the fans and the boss what I can do."