Starting a business is one of the most difficult but rewarding things you can do in your life. Unfortunately, the work isn't done once you've begun operating. You still need to continue working to get new clients and grow your relationship with the community to be able to make money and take your venture to the next level. Dr. Nate Jeal and Dr. Bao-Tran Nguyen are both dentists, and they've worked hard to expand their practices and start a coaching business on the side.

Dr. Nate and Dr. Bao-Tran have worked together to build their own multi-location dentistry practice. They currently operate out of multiple locations under the name SmileCo. They've also purchased, built, and sold multiple dental practices, so one can say they surely know the complete lifecycle of a business. The pair has also worked together to form Fast Growth Practice, a coaching and private advisory program for dentists. "Medical school teaches you how to do the science, but they never discuss what it's like to run a dentistry business," Dr. Nate says. "This leaves many dentists feeling lost and without enough clients." Here are some of the best ways that Dr. Nate and Dr. Bao-Tran suggest to improve your business.

Build your authority

Before you start looking for tons of new clients, you need to make sure that your practice looks enticing to them. Build a great website and make it easy for people to contact you. "Patient testimonials are one of the best ways to showcase your skills," said Dr. Bao-Tran. "Ask your most trusted patients to write a short paragraph about what they enjoy about your office. You can then put it on your website." You should also make sure that your accreditations are up to date and you have the best staff possible.

Engage with the community

Since your dental practice is probably local, you need to find ways for people from your town to find you. "Inquire with the local news to see if they can have you on for a segment," says Dr. Nate. "Place ads in local newspapers and online. If people don't know about you, they can't visit you." You might also sponsor a baseball team, have a float in parades, or run contests on social media. Anything that will get your name out there will be helpful. In addition, don't forget about SEO practices. If you can, you want to come up first on Google when people search for dentists in your area. This can make a huge difference.

Expand to multiple locations

Once you have lots of clients, you might want to consider expansion. "We've found so much success from having several practices," said Dr. Bao-Tran. "It's great to help so many people, and we get to enjoy the financial success as well." It can take several years to be able to take this leap, so don't be discouraged if you're not there yet.

If you're ready to take your business to the next level, start by finding as many amazing clients as you can. From there, you can make your dreams come true.