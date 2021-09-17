Transforming intellectual understanding of soft skills into practice is often a challenging task, especially for leaders. Having empathy and understanding helps foster positive human interactions. People don't always know how to tap into their compassion, but Ian Prukner and 19 Keys recommend that you learn because it is a crucial quality inside and outside the workplace.

Empathy and compassion entail understanding the feelings of those around you, which is not always easy to do. Today's world lacks empathy, and 19 Keys says it is gravely underrated in modern workplaces. Ian Prukner adds that it seems to be getting worse, which is alarming.

Therefore, Ian Prukner and 19 Keys discuss three reasons empathy and compassion are crucial for success:

●More productivity and innovation

With the world greatly lacking in empathy and compassion, people are thirsting for the little that is available. Leaders and companies that are empathetic and compassionate notice more productivity and innovation. 19 Keys explains that, ultimately, human beings want to be understood. Ian Prukner echoes this, explaining that there is a glaring difference between compassionate workplaces and those lacking in empathy.

●Genuine connections

The fake-people trope has become quite common in society. People are increasingly cautious to avoid being victims of opportunists and social climbers. Ian Prukner and 19 Keys explain that empathy can give you the ability to understand how your actions affect those around you. It also helps you create genuine connections with your people. Therefore, this translates into teams collaborating more efficiently and avoiding people who want to ride on your success or skills.

●Helps in negotiations

Discussions often stall due to a lack of empathy from one or all parties involved. Ian Prukner explains that bringing empathy and compassion to the negotiation table helps you understand the other side better. This helps move things along so that you can close deals faster.

The bottom line — empathy and compassion are critical skills for success!