The Dyfed-Powys Police have launched a criminal investigation after a caravan went up in flames killing one child and critically injuring another. It is reported that the two boys had been sleeping over with their father, Shaun Harvey, when the caravan went up in flames. Harvey managed to rescue his four-year-old son, Harley, but was unable to rescue three-year-old Zac. Zac's burnt remains were found by firefighters after they managed to extinguish the blaze.

Harvey was being visited by his two sons over the weekend when the incident occurred. At around 5 am on January 19, the fire broke out in the touring caravan. Harvey reportedly managed to escape the burning caravan with Harley. He went to his neighbour, Miriam Connolly's house for help. After leaving Harley with the Connollys, Harvey tried to go back for Zac.

The emergency services were called by Connolly at around 5:35 am after Harvey knocked on their door for help. By the time Harvey went back to the caravan for Zac, the flames were too much. Flames from the caravan reportedly damaged a car that was parked near it as well. The Connollys helped the father and the son by drawing them a cold bath and giving them potato peels to treat the burns until the ambulance arrived.

BBC reported that the Welsh Ambulance Service sent three ambulances to the scene. The father and eldest son were taken to Bronglais General Hospital in Aberystwyth. Harvey was later flown to the special burn unit in Bristol, according to the Daily Mail. While the father suffered major burns, he remained critical but stable in the hospital.

The parents of the children separated in August. Following the split, the father had been living in the caravan while trying to find a permanent place to live. The caravan was parked in the garden of Harvey's step-mother's home. Neighbours claim that the 28-year-old man had extension cables drawing electricity from the home to the caravan.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire and have asked locals to reach out if they have any information related to the incident.