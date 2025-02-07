A California 'Teacher of the Year' broke down in tears in court as she confessed to having sexual relationships with her young students.

Jacqueline Ma, 35, has been in custody since her initial arrest at Lincoln Acres Elementary in San Diego in 2023. She was accused of having sexual relationships with two pupils, aged 11 and 12 at the time. Just two months before her trial was due to begin, Ma changed her plea to guilty on 4 February.

From Teacher Of The Year To Accused Abuser

Ma admitted to two counts of committing lewd acts with a child under 14, involving coercion. She also confessed to another lewd act with the same child and a charge of possessing material depicting a minor engaged in or simulating sexual activity. Ma, appearing weary, wept openly beside her lawyer, softly whispering 'guilty' as the charges were read.

In 2022, the former sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary was one of five educators honoured as Teacher of the Year in San Diego County. She was arrested just seven months after receiving the award.

Her arrest came after the parent of the 12-year-old reported to police a suspected inappropriate relationship. Ma reportedly engaged in a months-long relationship with the boy, sending him explicit photos of herself and requesting similar images in return.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that, during a December 2023 hearing, detectives read aloud messages between the two, including Ma's declarations of love for the boy. The news outlet reported that the child also wrote: 'Sometimes I think you don't understand that I am a kid still and this is my only real relationship.'

The Extent Of The Abuse

Authorities stated that Ma abused her position of trust to manipulate both children into actions that were, in their words, 'beyond inappropriate, beyond wrong.' Following Tuesday's hearing, Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart commented, 'Obviously she's taken responsibility and not gone to trial.'

'The consequences of trial would have been more significant. With this resolution, we're sparing the victims from having to come in and testify in front of a jury. From our office's perspective, it was very important that these be charged as not just sex offenses, but sex offenses done under duress and that's what she plead to.'

'This was very significant to us, not just because she won an award, but because of who she was in the community.'

'We think this plea deal sends a message to the community, not just about sex offences on children, but when you leverage a position of trust, when you leverage good faith with parents in the community, and you do this to their children, there will be significant penalties to pay.'

The District Attorney's office dismissed the remaining charges in exchange for her plea. Ma's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9th May, and Fox5 reports she faces 30 years to life in prison.

A Qualified And Passionate Teacher

Jacqueline Ma, a dedicated and highly qualified educator, was honoured with the prestigious 'Teacher of the Year' award for her outstanding contributions to education. Her award description highlights the strong relationships she maintains with her students and her leadership in advancing STEM initiatives, offering invaluable opportunities for students to engage with professionals in the field.

'She has spearheaded a schoolwide STEM improvement plan, bringing in outside organisations, including the Salk Institute, Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the Fleet Science Center and the San Diego Zoo, and providing opportunities for students to interact with professionals doing the work to better visualise a path to a rewarding STEM career,' the award reads.

In the award's description, Lincoln Acres Elementary School Principal Kathy Melanese wrote: 'I can't imagine a more qualified and passionate educator to receive this honour. The creativity, initiative, collaboration, and 100 percent dedication Ms. Ma has for her students and the school is immeasurable.'

'When students leave Ms. Ma's room, they are more confident students, more engaged citizens and more thoughtful adolescents who know they are loved.'