Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the new Pope following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away in Rome on the morning after Easter. The announcement was made today, 8 May 2025, after a conclave of cardinals selected the 69-year-old Chicago-born cleric as the new head of the Catholic Church.

In his first address from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, Pope Prevost called for a Church rooted in peace, perseverance and dialogue. Echoing his predecessor's humble tone, he urged the faithful to 'walk hand in hand in God' and to build 'a Church that works together and builds bridges.'

A Humble Call to the Global Church

'Christ be with you,' Pope Prevost began. 'This is the peace of the risen Christ—a peace that is humble and perseverant, for all.' His message quickly turned to remembrance of Pope Francis, saying, 'We preserve our prayers for Pope Francis, who wanted what's good for you, who loved you all.'

'We remain in God, without fear,' he continued. 'Hand in hand in God, we go forward. We are disciples of Christ. Christ goes before us.'

The new pope thanked the College of Cardinals for choosing him to succeed Peter, calling it a mission of unity and peace: 'Thank you to all the fellow cardinals who chose me to be the successor of Peter, of a united Church, and for proclaiming the Gospel as successors of Christ in peace.'

Building Bridges, Not Walls

In one of the most symbolic moments of his speech, Prevost gestured to the vast square before him, saying, 'We must be a Church that works together, that builds bridges—like this piazza—welcoming.'

His remarks clearly signalled a continuation of Pope Francis's vision of inclusion and dialogue. 'Help yourselves, and help one another in building bridges and dialogue. Be a people always in peace,' he said, reflecting his commitment to unity over division.

A Pontiff Close to Peru and the Marginalised

Pope Prevost extended a heartfelt greeting to the people of Peru, where he spent over a decade as a missionary and bishop. 'A special greeting to the people of Peru, who have been so faithful in following the Church of Christ,' he said.

His deep connection to Latin America, particularly among the poor and marginalised, has shaped his pastoral outlook. 'Brothers and sisters, who form a Church—a Church that searches for peace and helps those in need,' he said.

A Marian Message and Mission

Prevost's speech was also deeply prayerful. Marking the Day of Supplication of Our Lady of Pompeii, he invoked the Virgin Mary's guidance for the global Church. 'Mary, our Mary, always wants to walk with us, to walk in love,' he said. He concluded with a recitation of the 'Hail Mary,' calling it a prayer 'for this whole Church, in the whole Earth.'

'Let us pray together in this mission,' he added, inviting Catholics worldwide to join him in spiritual unity and purpose.

A Pope in the Spirit of Francis

At 69, Pope Prevost is considered relatively young by Vatican standards. Known for his humility and missionary work, he is already being compared to Pope Francis in both tone and vision. A native of Chicago and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, his down-to-earth character is expected to resonate with many Catholics seeking a more personal and compassionate Church leader.

Quoting Saint Augustine, he reminded the Church of its path forward: 'We walk together, as Saint Augustine said, towards Christ, on the way God has prepared.'

With his election, the Catholic Church enters a new chapter that blends continuity with quiet renewal. Pope Prevost's message—centred on peace, discipleship, bridge-building, and prayer—sets a clear tone for his pontificate.