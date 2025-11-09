An object from beyond our solar system, larger than Manhattan, is hurtling through our cosmic neighbourhood, and it is not behaving as expected.

This interstellar visitor, named 3I/ATLAS, has ignited a fierce debate among scientists: is it a natural comet, or could it be a piece of extraterrestrial technology?

New images have intensified the mystery, revealing a structure that challenges simple explanations and fuels the most exciting scientific questions of our time.

Why Are Mysterious Jets Surrounding 3I/ATLAS Sparking Alien Craft Theories?

Fresh images captured on 8 November show that 3I/ATLAS is surrounded by what is described as 'a complex jet structure'. This has provoked renewed speculation that the object could be an artificial alien craft.

Harvard astrophysicist Dr Avi Loeb noted that the images show at least seven distinct jets, 'some of which are anti-tails in the sunward direction'. In a piece published on Saturday, he theorised that the jets could be 'coming from a set of thrusters used for navigation of a spacecraft'.

However, Dr Loeb also acknowledged a more conventional explanation, conceding that the jets could be 'associated with pockets of ice on the surface of a natural cometary nucleus'. He asserts that a definitive test is possible as the object approaches Earth.

'It would be easy to test whether 3I/ATLAS is natural or technological by measuring the outflow velocity, mass flux and composition of its jets during the coming month,' Loeb wrote.

With its closest approach to Earth set for 19 December, he added an ominous note: 'Let us hope 3I/ATLAS will not deliver any unwanted gifts to Earth during the holiday season'.

What Has a Major Radio Telescope Uncovered About 3I/ATLAS?

Amid the debate over its origin, a significant scientific discovery has provided the first hard data from the object. The MeerKAT Radio Telescope in South Africa recently detected radio absorption lines of hydroxyl radicals (OH molecules) coming from 3I/ATLAS.

The team, led by D.J. Pisano, identified two prominent spectral lines at radio frequencies of 1.665 and 1.667 gigahertz.

These signals, captured on 24 October 2025, revealed Doppler velocity shifts of -15.59 and -15.65 kilometres per second, respectively, allowing astronomers to analyse the object's motion.

This successful observation came after previous attempts in September failed, highlighting the precision required.

The detection occurred just days after the solar conjunction of 3I/ATLAS, when it was travelling at 98 kilometres per second nearly perpendicular to MeerKAT's line of sight.

Is a Second Interstellar Visitor Connected to 3I/ATLAS?

The intrigue has been further fuelled by the discovery of another 'nearly interstellar' object, designated C/2025 V1. This has led to frenzied talk that it might be linked to 3I/ATLAS, perhaps as part of a fleet.

Dr Loeb, however, appears sceptical of these claims. He believes the vast distance between the two objects makes a connection highly unlikely without advanced propulsion systems.

'C/2025 V1 is not related to 3I/ATLAS if it did not employ non-gravitational propulsion', he explained. 'The closest separation of the two orbits is 75 million kilometres (0.5 au) and the objects were never closer than 225 million kilometres (1.5 au) from each other without propulsion'. He concluded that the measured acceleration of 3I/ATLAS is not enough to bridge that gap.

What's Next in the Investigation of 3I/ATLAS?

The detection of OH molecules is a breakthrough, but the investigation is far from over. This is the first successful radio observation of 3I/ATLAS, following a call from the scientific community to monitor it for emissions, especially given its alignment with the famous 'Wow! Signal from 1977.

Looking ahead, 3I/ATLAS is set for a close pass of Jupiter on 16 March 2026, where it will come within 53 million kilometres of the gas giant. NASA's Juno spacecraft is scheduled to use its dipole antenna to search for low-frequency radio emissions from the object during this encounter.

The intense excitement surrounding 3I/ATLAS highlights a powerful theme in modern science: the collaborative pursuit to understand our universe and humanity's place within it.