The cosmos has sent us a mystery, and it's one that has scientists and conspiracy theorists alike watching the skies. The interstellar object known as 3I/ATLAS (C/2025 N1) has recently become the subject of stunning, yet unverified, speculation. Is it simply a comet from another star system, or is it something far more intriguing?

Rumours are swirling, fuelled by a social media claim of a Japanese-released clip showing what appears to be a 'large vessel' associated with the object. Compounding the intrigue, a separate social media handle suggests that NASA has 'quietly activated' its planetary defence network in response to this cosmic visitor.

This is a look at what is fact, what is fascinating fiction, and what we know about the campaign now targeting 3I/ATLAS. We'll summarise the verifiable science and the shocking claims surrounding this mysterious traveller.

The Shocking Claims: Is 3I/ATLAS a Vessel?

The most sensational development surrounding the interstellar object has been the persistent leak of purported 'actual footage.' A social media handle alleges that a Japanese group has released video evidence depicting a 'large vessel' that is either accompanying or is an intrinsic part of the 3I/ATLAS object.

This footage, which is entirely lacking independent verification at the time of writing, has ignited intense discussions across the globe, capturing the imaginations of both amateur sky-watchers and professional observers. These claims of a leaked video and a colossal accompanying vessel remain strictly unconfirmed, yet they tap into a deeper scientific controversy.

Theories put forward by some prominent researchers, such as Avi Loeb, suggest that interstellar objects like this could be artificial or even host alien technology.

Loeb, the head of Harvard's Galileo Project, has outlined what he terms 'ten anomalies' in the object's behaviour and composition that he claims are inconsistent with a purely natural comet.

The vessel claim dovetails directly with such speculation. Mainstream science, however, maintains a highly cautious stance.

Many researchers continue to emphasise that all available spectroscopic and observational data support a natural, albeit highly unusual, origin. They stress that the unexpected features of 3I/ATLAS—such as its trajectory and chemical composition—do not, in themselves, constitute proof of artificiality.

The Hard Science: What We Know About 3I/ATLAS

Putting aside the unverified footage, the true scientific novelty of 3I/ATLAS is undeniable. It was first discovered by the ATLAS telescope system on 1 July 2025. It earned its 'interstellar' classification due to its clearly hyperbolic trajectory, confirming that it is not gravitationally bound to our own solar system. This characteristic alone makes it a high-priority object for study.

Current observations confirm the key dates for its passage: it will pass closest to the Sun—its perihelion—around 29–30 October 2025 at a distance of approximately 1.4 astronomical units (AU). Its closest approach to Earth will follow on about 19 December 2025, when it will be roughly 1.8 AU away, or about 270 million kilometres.

Spectroscopic studies, including those conducted by the James Webb Space Telescope, have yielded fascinating data, reporting a coma rich in carbon dioxide and notably low in water content.

It has also been observed that the object brightened dramatically and appeared 'distinctly bluer than the Sun' during its perihelion passage, an unusual behaviour. Furthermore, some researchers have estimated that the object may be ancient, potentially around 7 billion years old.

The Planetary Defence Network's Focus on 3I/ATLAS

In a move that has added significant weight to the object's mysterious nature, NASA and the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) have initiated a dedicated, structured observation campaign targeting 3I/ATLAS.

Unconfirmed reports suggest this is the very first time an interstellar object has been included in a planetary-defence type monitoring exercise, according to reports like this from The Economic Times. Crucially, NASA has confirmed that 3I/ATLAS poses no immediate threat to Earth.

The IAWN's campaign has twin goals: to improve tracking and measurement techniques for small bodies, and to test global planetary defence readiness. Its secondary, but equally important, role is to enable scientists to study this rare visitor.

Since 3I/ATLAS originates from outside our solar system, it presents an unprecedented opportunity to compare materials from distant star systems and acts as a vital rehearsal for how the scientific community responds when truly unfamiliar objects approach.

Astronomers are now focused on the coming months. The comet, which will remain unobservable while near the Sun, is expected to re-emerge by early December 2025. Scientists plan to meticulously track its trajectory and brightness to see if it maintains a natural path or exhibits any inexplicable changes.

Importantly, recent reports by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory have indicated signs of 'non-gravitational acceleration' in the object's movement, a kick that cannot be accounted for by the Sun's gravity alone.

For instance, researchers such as Adam Hibberd have speculated that if the comet were artificial, an anti-tail transition could theoretically indicate a controlled manoeuvre—though this remains pure speculation.

The campaign will focus on collecting precise data on gas emissions, dust characteristics, orbital changes, and physical size. This improved measurement will be key to clarifying the object's origin and composition.

As renowned researcher Avi Loeb warned, 'we're screwed' if this object is revealed to be a technological civilization more advanced than our own. He stressed that 3I/ATLAS could represent a 'black swan event'—a rare, high-impact occurrence that is unpredictable but globally significant.

He has urged global agencies to remain alert and consider strategies to employ should the comet reveal an artificial origin.

Loeb has also controversially claimed that the object's incoming direction aligns with the position of the 1977 'Wow! Signal' to within nine degrees, a coincidence he argues is statistically unlikely. The passage of this interstellar comet reminds us that the universe is constantly sending us travellers, each carrying unknown stories from distant stars.

Whether 3I/ATLAS is a natural cosmic iceberg or an ancient piece of alien engineering, its passage is a rare gift to science and a powerful catalyst for a necessary conversation.

The crucial months are ahead: by December 2025, when the object is closest to Earth, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and astronomers worldwide will collect the definitive data on its composition and non-gravitational movement.

This is the moment to verify or reject the sensational claims. Don't look away from the skies—demand transparency and accountability from global space agencies as they decipher the final clues of the 'black swan event' known as 3I/ATLAS.