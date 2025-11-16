Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is making headlines once again as it speeds away from the Sun on a trajectory that will see it leave our solar system entirely. On 16 November, skywatchers will be able to follow its journey in real time thanks to a livestream hosted by the Virtual Telescope Project.

Livestream Details

The Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast live views of 3I/ATLAS beginning at 11:15 p.m. Eastern Time on 16 November (0415 GMT on 17 November). The stream will feature imagery captured by the organisation's robotic telescopes based in Manciano, Italy. This event offers a rare opportunity to observe an interstellar object as it departs our cosmic neighbourhood.

Discovery and Significance

3I/ATLAS was first identified on 1 July 2025 and quickly confirmed as only the third interstellar object ever detected within our solar system. Its unusual trajectory distinguished it from comets originating in the Oort Cloud or Kuiper Belt, confirming its status as a visitor from beyond.

The comet reached perihelion, its closest approach to the Sun, on 30 October. Having emerged from behind the glare of our star, it is now visible to ground-based telescopes once more.

Recent Observations

On 11 November, Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, captured striking images of 3I/ATLAS. His photographs revealed the comet's glowing central coma and a lengthening ion tail, shaped by the solar wind as the object continues its escape.

Currently, 3I/ATLAS can be found rising above the eastern horizon in the hours before dawn, travelling through the constellation Virgo. With a magnitude of +10.9, it is too faint to be seen with the naked eye, but amateur astronomers using small backyard telescopes should be able to discern its diffuse glow against the sharper points of surrounding stars.

How To Watch

For those without access to telescopes, the Virtual Telescope Project's livestream provides the best opportunity to witness this rare interstellar traveller. The broadcast will showcase real-time views and expert commentary, allowing audiences worldwide to follow the comet's progress as it speeds away from the Sun.

💥 The Interstellar Mystery That’s Touching Hearts & Challenging Science⚡



Every once in a lifetime… the universe sends us something that feels less like a rock in space and more like a message. And right now, that message is called 3I/ATLAS.



A new image taken on November 15,… pic.twitter.com/40l6wgNr37 — Astronomy Vibes (@AstronomyVibes) November 16, 2025

A Rare Visitor

Interstellar objects are exceptionally uncommon. Before 3I/ATLAS, only two had been confirmed: 1I/ʻOumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. Each has offered astronomers valuable insights into the composition and dynamics of material originating outside our solar system.

The departure of 3I/ATLAS underscores the fleeting nature of such encounters. For scientists and enthusiasts alike, the livestream represents a chance to observe history in motion — a visitor from another star system making its way back into interstellar space.