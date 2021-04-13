Jesse Lingard is a man in demand after his stellar start at West Ham United following his loan move from Manchester United in January. He is now being linked with a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur or Arsenal in the summer.

The attacking midfielder, 28, went from obscurity during the first half of the season with United to being the most talked about player in the Premier League in the last two months.

The England international has been in phenomenal form for the Hammers having registered eight goals and four assists in his last nine appearances, which included a match-winning brace against top-four rivals Leicester City on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen to work with Lingard, while Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is also said to be keen to reunite with his former player, whom he has previously labelled "amazing," following his re-birth at West Ham.

Lingard, however, has been advised by former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara to join Mourinho's side rather than the "average" Arsenal, who are currently in ninth place in the Premier League.

"I personally don't see any point leaving West Ham for Arsenal," O'Hara told talkSPORT. "I just don't see Arsenal pulling up any trees over the next few seasons and I can't see them going out and spending big money."

"He should go to Tottenham. We're miles above Arsenal. Arsenal are average, so average, and we're on a rebuild. Sign for Spurs."

Tottenham and Arsenal will not have it easy trying to sign Lingard as West Ham are certain to enter the fight to make his loan deal a permanent one at the end of the season.

The West London club could have an advantage as they are currently occupying the final Champions League place on the Premier League table, six points ahead of Spurs and 10 ahead of the Gunners.

"It fits to go to West Ham. They're a big club and they are ambitious. So they have to convince him to stay there," O'Hara said.

However, Lingard's recent form is certain to drive the asking price much higher than the £20 million United were willing to accept this summer. The Sun claims that the Englishman's value could now be closer to the £40 million mark, which could pose a problem for the three interested clubs.