Liverpool footballers will receive a bonus of more than £4 million if the team wins the Premier League this season. The Reds are likely to claim their first league title in 30 years. They have already established a mammoth 22-point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's men have remained undefeated so far in their 25 league matches. Interestingly, they have dropped just two points during this season's campaign.

Liverpool now needs only six victories out of their final 13 matches to win their 19th league title. It has been a long time since the supporters of the Reds have celebrated such glory. Lifting the trophy will mean that the players will receive a massive financial boost.

According to the Mirror, a bonus pot consisting of more than £4 million is to be shared between all team members who have featured in Klopp's side during this season's Premier League.

It has been also claimed that the size of payments for each player will be decided based on the number of appearances they have made throughout the ongoing season.

Along with the standard win bonuses the players receive during a campaign, Liverpool's regular first-team members are expected to earn approximately £150,000 from the pot.

Klopp might also receive an impressive reward for resurrecting the club's Premier League glory. In December, he signed a new contract that has a performance-based incentive clause. As a result, he is likely to bag a lucrative cheque at the end of this season.

If Liverpool successfully finishes at the top of the Premier League table, the club would complete a stunning 12-month period. They won the UEFA Champions League last season and since then, the Reds have already won the UEFA Super Cup as well as the FIFA Club World Cup. Their trophy collection tally soared during the current campaign.

Klopp and his men received a whopping £7 million bonus after winning their sixth European championship in June, after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final.

Liverpool's senior players are currently on their winter holidays, and they will to return to action against Norwich City on 15th February. After that, the Reds will play the first leg of the Champions League round-of-16 against Atletico Madrid.