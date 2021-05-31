Robert Lewandowski has opened the door for a potential summer move after stating that he is always open to "learning a new culture" while at the same time admitting that he is happy in Bavaria.

The Poland international has been linked with a summer move with clubs in England, Spain and Italy. While he admitted that he is open to exploring a new country, he is unlikely to put in a transfer request to push his way out of the Allianz Arena.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea and Barcelona have an active interest in Lewandowski as both clubs look to add a proven goal scorer to their ranks. The Polish forward is coming off of a stellar campaign with Bayern having scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga.

"I remain open-minded. I feel very good at Bayern, the city is superb, it's a great club," Lewandowski said when asked about his future with Bayern recently. "I am always curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But whether it will be in football or after my career, even I don't know."

Lewandowski fired Bayern to their ninth successive Bundesliga title with his 41 league goals. The prolific forward also went on to break the legendary Gerd Muller's record, which has stood since the 1971-72 season. While not putting too much importance on breaking the record, the forward made it clear that he loves a challenge, especially if it is something that is considered unachievable.

"I am not obsessed with records. When I take on new challenges, I try to do what no one has ever done. Because it pushes me to move forward," he added.

"For me if you do something you love, you can achieve goals you thought were impossible. To be honest, I thought no player could come close to that record. Especially since I didn't play for several matches, I was injured for part of the season."

Chelsea are in the market for a forward this summer with Timo Werner failing to adapt to the Premier League. Similarly, Barcelona are also desperate to sign a proven goal scorer after seeing their La Liga title challenge fizzle out in the final weeks.