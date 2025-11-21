Newly resurfaced photographs are offering the clearest view yet into the intimate New York City wedding of Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor Elect who will soon lead America's largest city.

The images, captured by photographer Kara McCurdy, show the couple travelling by subway on a rainy February morning, bouquet in hand, before exchanging vows in a simple courthouse ceremony.

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, McCurdy reflected that such a low-profile journey would be 'impossible now,' given Mamdani's rising public status. Despite the rush-hour crowds, she recalled Duwaji gazing at her partner with 'only eyes for Zohran,' offering a rare window into their private connection.

Images Capture a Celebration Rooted in the City They Love

The newly surfaced photographs circulated first on Instagram, including a series shared directly by McCurdy and later reposted by fan pages. Shot on a mix of digital and 35mm film, the images show Duwaji and Mamdani moving through civic interiors and public transit spaces in minimal, elegant attire that blended seamlessly into the New York backdrop.

One image shows Duwaji seated in a lace dress paired with black knee-high boots, while another captures the couple embracing in a classic Lower Manhattan setting. Followers praised the candid, unfussy nature of the shoot, noting how the photographs emphasised love, presence and the city itself rather than traditional wedding staging.

In a caption accompanying her post, McCurdy explained that she has photographed Mamdani for five years across a range of settings, but that documenting him in love was her favourite experience. She recalled a moment years earlier, during a run, when Mamdani turned to her and said, 'I think I'm gonna marry this woman.' According to McCurdy, he really meant it.

A Private Figure Steps Into Public View

For most of Mamdani's political rise, Duwaji has kept a deliberately private profile. But interest in the couple surged after his November 2025 election victory, which made him New York City's 111th mayor and one of the most closely watched new political leaders in the United States.

The resurfaced wedding images have now placed Duwaji more firmly in the public eye. The portraits showcase a woman defined not by public performance but by steady presence — a contrast that many observers found refreshing. Her quiet demeanour and the couple's minimalist ceremony have been widely admired on social media, where users praised the authenticity and emotional clarity captured in the photographs.

Wedding Resonates Amid Rising Visibility

Interest in the photos grew following reposts by digital outlets and socialmedia users who admired the ceremony's simplicity a sharp contrast to Mamdani's rapidly expanding public role. For many observers, the images showcase a celebration rooted in Queens community ties, shared history and an unembellished love for New York City.

Neither Duwaji nor Mamdani has publicly commented on the renewed attention surrounding the images. Still, McCurdy's posts emphasise the grounded nature of the day: an intimate ceremony shaped entirely by the couple's connection to each other and to the city they call home.

The newly circulated images now offer one of the clearest glimpses yet into the private life of New York's incoming first family and the woman who has long stood quietly beside the city's next mayor.