A record-breaking number of Americans applied for British citizenship in 2024, with a notable surge in applications coinciding with Donald Trump's re-election. While some individuals are motivated by the UK's financial policies, the sharp rise in applications during the final months of 2024 suggests that many are seeking stability abroad amid political uncertainty. This mass migration has been dubbed the 'Donald Dashers' phenomenon, as US citizens rush to secure residency in the UK.

A Wave of American Immigration to the UK

According to the UK Home Office, over 6,100 US citizens applied for British nationality in 2024—the highest number since records began in 2004. The final quarter of 2024 alone saw a 40% increase, with over 1,700 applications—the largest single-quarter figure in two decades. This marks a 26% rise compared to 2023, when fewer than 5,000 applications were recorded.

The trend echoes a similar exodus during Trump's first term. In the first half of 2020, over 5,800 Americans renounced their US citizenship, nearly three times the total for 2019. Analysts at the time linked the increase to tax policy changes and political unease, particularly among Americans already residing in the UK. Now, history appears to be repeating itself, with entire families joining the migration.

Sophie Turner on Raising Her American Children in the UK

Beyond citizenship applications, a notable rise in US families relocating to Britain has also been observed. Steven Pattin, a lettings negotiator, reports a 30-40% increase in American tenants. Previously, he assisted around 10-15 U.S. families per week—that number has now surged beyond 50.

Among those relocating is Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who has spoken out about her decision to raise her children in Britain. She cited concerns over gun violence and the erosion of women's rights as key motivators behind her move.

'I couldn't fathom being a mother of one of those children, knowing that this was something your country could fix—yet they'd rather prioritise gun rights over giving kids the right to life,' Turner told Vogue. 'Meanwhile, women in the US are being stripped of their rights, left, right and centre. It all contributed to this feeling of: I have to get out, I have to get out.'

Turner's daughters—born in Los Angeles—are entitled to British citizenship through their mother, who hails from Northampton. The family now resides in Britain, part of a growing trend of affluent US expatriates seeking stability in Notting Hill, Holland Park, Chelsea, the Cotswolds, Kensington, and Hampstead.

The Trump Administration's Impact on LGBTQ+ Families

The political climate under Trump's administration has made life increasingly difficult for LGBTQ+ families. David Lesperance, a tax and immigration consultant, revealed that many of his clients are leaving the US due to fear and discrimination.

'I was retained by seven families with trans children in just nine days last month,' Lesperance stated. 'Maybe 15 to 20 per cent of our clients are same-sex couples. The people who call me are the ones who feel like targets.'

The concern is exacerbated by Trump's executive orders restricting LGBTQ+ content in government resources and school libraries. These actions have raised alarms within the 7.6% of Americans who identify as LGBTQ+, prompting them to seek safer environments abroad. For many, the UK offers a more progressive stance on equality, making it a preferred destination.

Why Trump Has the Right to British Citizenship

Ironically, the very same 'Donald Dashers' could one day share nationality with Trump himself. Under British nationality law, Trump is entitled to apply for British citizenship through his mother, Mary MacLeod, who was born in Scotland.

MacLeod emigrated to the US in 1930 and married Fred Trump in 1936, but under the 1948 British Nationality Act, she retained her British subject status despite marrying an American citizen. However, at the time of Trump's birth in 1946, she was unable to pass on her nationality due to outdated laws that only recognised paternal lineage.

The 1981 British Nationality Act changed this, allowing people born outside the UK before 1983 to claim citizenship through their British-born mothers. This means that Trump is eligible to apply for British citizenship today.

The Growing Appeal of British Citizenship for Americans

The surge in American applications for British citizenship highlights a deepening dissatisfaction with the political and social landscape in the US. Many Americans—especially families—are seeking refuge from an increasingly divisive climate, with concerns ranging from gun violence to LGBTQ+ rights.

As uncertainty looms over the next four years of Trump's presidency, the number of 'Donald Dashers' is only expected to grow. For them, Britain offers stability, stronger social policies, and a respect for fundamental rights—all things they feel are eroding back home.