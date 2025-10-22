When royalty loses rank, it doesn't just make headlines; it upends centuries of tradition. Most recently, Prince Andrew announced he will relinquish use of his titles, including the dukedom of York.

The decision comes after his friendship with the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is once again a centre of attention. However, Andrew is not the first Royal to be stripped of his title.

Let's take a look at seven high-profile cases where royals have lost, renounced, or been stripped of their titles and what it meant for their legacy.

1. Prince Andrew

In a statement on 17 October 2025, Prince Andrew said, 'In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. ... I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.'

He will no longer use the title Duke of York, though legally it may only be removed by Parliament.

2. King Edward VIII

When Edward VIII abdicated the British throne in 1936 to marry the American divorcée Wallis Simpson, he relinquished his title of King of the United Kingdom and became the Duke of Windsor.

His case remains the most dramatic example of a royal losing their title because of marriage and a constitutional crisis.

3. Princess Diana

Following her 1996 divorce from then-Prince Charles (now King Charles III), Diana lost the style 'Her Royal Highness' though retained the title Princess of Wales.

Her loss of the HRH designation signalled the formal break from the Royal Household.

4. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their withdrawal from senior royal duties and subsequently relinquished their use of the HRH titles.

Their exit from the British monarchy sparked serious debate about the relationship between royalty, duty and celebrity.

5. Princess Mako Komuro

In Japan, on 26 October 2021, Princess Mako of Akishino relinquished her status as a member of the imperial household when she married her university classmate Kei Komuro, a commoner under the country's imperial succession laws.

6. Princess Ubolratana of Thailand

Princess Ubolratana gave up her royal titles when she married an American, Peter Jensen, in 1972, as required by Thai royal law. Although she did return to fulfil her royal duties, she continued to do so without the 'Her Royal Highness' title.

Her choice reflects the stricter rules of Asia's modern monarchies compared to Europe's.

7. Prince Johan Friso of the Netherlands

In 2004, Prince Johan Friso lost his dynastic rights and princely status when he married Mabel Wisse Smit without parliamentary approval. As a result, he was removed from the line of succession and stripped of the title Prince of the Netherlands.

Why Titles Are Lost

The reasons for losing royal titles vary widely. From scandal or legal issues to marriage to a commoner or divorce, various situations can lead to circumstances where royal members are required to drop their titles.

In all cases, the act of losing a title is both symbolic and consequential; it signals a break from the old order, a recalibration of royal expectations, and sometimes the end of public duty.

In Andrew's case, even after giving up his titles, he retains the birthright style of Prince. Parliament must still act to revoke the dukedom fully.