Meghan Markle is being cast as 'desperate' for a Taylor Swift wedding invite amid a swirl of celebrity guest-list rumours.

Swift has publicly joked that her guest list will be generous, telling The Graham Norton Show she'll likely invite 'anyone I've ever talked to'. Several tabloids and celebrity sites claim unnamed insiders say Markle hopes to be included, while other former friends, notably Blake Lively, remain on the outside.

The contradiction between Swift's public levity about invites and the covert sourcing behind exclusion stories has fuelled intense public interest, and a cautionary note for readers about the difference between verified remarks and second-hand gossip.

Taylor Swift's Public Position: Invite Everyone, or Nearly Everyone

On 03 October 2025, Swift told The Graham Norton Show that she was inclined to be lavish with her wedding guest list, quipping that those she had 'ever talked to' would likely be welcome, a remark broadcast by the BBC and shared widely on social platforms.

That interview, uploaded clips of which remain available via the BBC's and The Graham Norton Show's official channels, is the clearest primary source for Swift's posture, playful, inclusive, and determined to avoid painful small-list decisions aired in private by many couples.

Swift expanded on the point in radio interviews, reiterating that she saw any forced culling of friends as a recipe for drama and that she wanted planning to feel 'fun' rather than fraught.

The Tabloid Narrative: Meghan Desperate — Where That Claim Comes From

Claims that the Duchess of Sussex is 'desperate' for an invite or that she would be 'raging' if excluded are not attributable to the duchess herself in any public interview or statement. Instead, that framing appears in recent pieces from entertainment and gossip outlets, which attribute the story to unnamed insiders or 'sources'.

Those articles, published 21 October 2025, present an account of Markle's supposed hopes and frustrations but do not link to a recorded interview or a direct quote from her, nor do they provide documentary corroboration. As a matter of journalistic practice, those differences are important. First-hand remarks from public figures (such as Swift's BBC appearance) carry materially different evidentiary weight to second-hand insider claims in tabloids.

Another recurring thread in coverage is Blake Lively's reported absence from the guest list, again, a claim driven by 'sources' in celebrity pages and repeated across entertainment sites.

By contrast, more reputable outlets have documented Swift's public humour about inviting a very large circle, including the on-air joke that hosts such as Graham Norton, and by extension other long-standing media and social contacts, would be invited.

Royal attendance has also been mooted after social media interactions between Swift and members of the royal family, but these remain speculative until an official invite list is released.

Swift's public interviews show a bride-to-be who is lighthearted about invitations; the intense media speculation about Meghan Markle's feelings rests, for now, on unnamed insiders rather than public remarks by the duchess herself, and that difference should shape how the story is read.