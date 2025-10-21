Meghan Markle's social media post may have gone too far. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, reportedly sparked outrage after sharing a video of herself driving near the tunnel in Paris where Princess Diana tragically lost her life 28 years ago.

The now-deleted clip, posted during the recent trip to Paris Fashion Week, showed Meghan relaxing in a car, legs crossed and wearing luxury designer pumps. Her vehicle passed through a road close to the Pont de I'Alma tunnel, the very site of Diana's fatal 1997 accident.

Royal insiders revealed that it allegedly angered husband Prince Harry, who was deeply affected by his mother's death at the age of 12. The two reportedly had a bitter argument that made the Prince storm out.

Meghan Markle's 'Outrageous' Post Near Princess Diana's Crash Tunnel

According to the Globe Magazine, the Duchess' short video was taken after attending PFW to support her friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, the new creative director of Balenciaga.

Fans initially praised her return to the European fashion scene until noticing Markle's videos on her Instagram stories. Followers shortly took screenshots and began questioning her intentions.

However, a source close to Markle claimed she was unaware that her car was driving near the tunnel, insisting that there was no ill intent behind the post. Still, the explanation hasn't calmed critics.

Social media users believe it showed Markle's lack of sensitivity, even if it was unintentional. Some commenters called the move 'emotionally tone-deaf', despicable, and 'beyond disrespectful'. Others, however, have speculated whether her actions were meant as a statement. Described as someone 'cold and conniving', insiders shared that people close to the Royal family are interpreting it the way Markle sends her message.

Dr. Gilda Carle, a psychotherapist and author of Real Men Don't Go Woke, weighed in on the back, suggesting Markle's behaviour might reflect a deeper pattern from her 'repeated moves'. Carle told The Globe that it's hard to believe that the Duchess' move was a coincidence. 'Maybe it's about control, or proving she has the upper hand'.

Meghan Markle's Decisions Linked to Princess Diana

This isn't the first time the Duchess has faced criticism for decisions that connect to the late Princess Diana. Just months ago, she was accused of being 'insensitive' for launching her As Ever wine brand on July 1, which was Diana's birthday.

Critics called the timing 'disturbingly careless', especially since the crash that killed the Princess involved a drunk driver.

Now, royal sources claim this latest incident may deepen existing rifts between the Sussexes and the royal family. 'Harry's been through so much when it comes to his mum', a courtier added. 'Seeing something like this from Meghan, even if she didn't mean harm, must have felt like a punch to the gut'.

The Duchess is said to be hurt by the backlash. Insiders claim she's considering a public apology to defuse the situation, something to show regret. Unfortunately for Markle, who's under a heavy watchful lens with Prince Harry after leaving royal duties, the damage may already be done.

There have been no official statements from the Duchess and Prince Harry yet.