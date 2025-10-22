Alana Hadid, the older half-sister of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, has officially tied the knot with Emmy-winning television producer Ross Williams. The intimate wedding took place on 18 October 2025 at her father Mohamed Hadid's Los Angeles home.

The ceremony, attended by close family and friends, blended elegance with cultural pride, reflecting Alana's Palestinian-American roots. While her famous siblings often dominate the spotlight, this time it was Alana's turn to capture attention for a celebration that merged fashion, heritage and individuality.

Who Is Alana Hadid?

Born to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler, Alana is the eldest of the Hadid siblings, which include Bella, Gigi and Anwar. Although she has remained largely out of the modelling limelight, Alana has built a strong reputation as a designer, creative director and activist.

She currently serves as creative director for Watermelon Pictures, a film and media company that aims to elevate Palestinian-led storytelling and independent film production.

In interviews, Alana has described her mission as creating a 'Palestinian A24', a nod to the respected American indie film studio. Her professional work and personal advocacy reflect a deep commitment to cultural representation and creative independence.

Despite her sisters' fame, Alana has gradually carved out her own identity, using fashion and art to express both her values and heritage. She is also known for making bold fashion statements in support of Palestinian causes, such as wearing a keffiyeh-inspired gown during Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier in 2025.

A Wedding That Merged Heritage and Style

The wedding ceremony at Mohamed Hadid's residence was designed to reflect Alana's creative and cultural sensibilities.

Alana wore a vintage off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown sourced through Tab Vintage, embodying a blend of sustainability and classic glamour. The bride's sisters, Bella and Gigi, served as bridesmaids and went barefoot, dressed in coordinated sage-green gowns that mirrored the wedding's natural and understated aesthetic.

The ceremony stood out for its departure from typical celebrity extravagance. Instead, it reflected a quiet authenticity that resonated with Alana's belief in meaningful celebration.

Alana shared, 'I'm 42 and waited a long time to get married,' underscoring her sense of maturity and self-assurance.

Ross Williams: A Creative Partner with Shared Purpose

Ross Williams, Alana Hadid's new husband, is an Emmy-winning television producer who has transitioned into the mental health sector. He has been recognised for his work in television production and advocacy for wellness initiatives.

According to reports, Williams and Hadid share a creative bond rooted in their shared interest in meaningful storytelling and social awareness.

Their relationship reflects a partnership built on common values rather than celebrity attention. Friends and family have described the couple as grounded, creative and deeply connected through their mutual respect for each other's work.

Why Alana Hadid's Wedding Stands Out

While celebrity weddings often attract attention for their opulence, Alana Hadid's nuptials have been praised for their authenticity and cultural richness.

Publications highlighted how the ceremony represented a blend of Palestinian heritage, sustainable fashion and modern intimacy.

The wedding also marked a turning point for Alana as she continues to establish herself as a creative leader and activist beyond the Hadid family name.

Through her work with Watermelon Pictures and her symbolic wedding choices, she has demonstrated how identity and artistry can coexist meaningfully in both her personal and professional life.