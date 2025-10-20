Virginia Giuffre says she lost a baby days after an alleged group sexual assault involving Prince Andrew and others on Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

Giuffre's harrowing new allegations appear in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, published by Alfred A. Knopf on 21 October 2025, and first excerpted in national outlets this month.

The extract lays out fresh, detailed claims that a pregnancy ended shortly after an encounter she describes as an 'orgy' with Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein and 'approximately eight other young girls', many of whom she says were minors and unable to speak English.

The revelations come amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein and follow a 2022 civil settlement between Giuffre and the duke for £12 million ($16 million).

Memoir Extract Details the Allegation

In an extract first published in The Guardian, Giuffre writes that she was pregnant at the time she was brought to Epstein's properties and that she 'lost the baby four days later'. She names locations and actors with specificity, referring to Epstein's Caribbean retreat and describing a group encounter that included Prince Andrew.

The passage is presented as a first-person account and is part of a longer memoir that Giuffre completed before her death in April 2025.

Giuffre's account continues a pattern of detailed testimony that underpinned her earlier civil case and public campaigning. The memoir, co-written with journalist Amy Wallace, sets out a chronology of traffickings and threats she says stemmed from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's network.

Publishers and broadcasters have been releasing excerpts and interviews in the days before the book's full release; media outlets including CBS have carried excerpts and related reports.

What the Memoir Says About Ages and Coercion

Giuffre's excerpt alleges that the other young women present at the island encounter 'all appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn't really speak English', and that Epstein treated them as commodities.

She recounts being trafficked from Mar-a-Lago and other venues when she was a teenager and portrays a sustained pattern of grooming, coercion and intimidation. The memoir's narrative adds context to why survivors and campaigners say such networks relied on privilege and silence to operate.

Legal and journalistic records corroborate elements of Giuffre's wider chronology: she brought a civil suit that was settled in 2022 for £12 million, without admission of liability from Prince Andrew, and she repeatedly testified about being trafficked by Epstein's associates.

That settlement and the public record of the litigation remain central facts in coverage of these memoir claims.

Context and Why This Matters

Buckingham Palace and representatives for Prince Andrew have historically denied the specific allegations and emphasised the duke's denial of criminal wrongdoing. Following renewed attention in October 2025, the palace announced Andrew would relinquish remaining royal titles as a result of the fallout.

The allegations in Giuffre's memoir place renewed pressure on institutions and investigators to re-examine what safeguards failed victims within the Epstein network.

Campaigners say the memoir's publication is likely to intensify calls for independent inquiries into those who facilitated or turned a blind eye to Epstein's activities. Experts point to the memoir not simply as an individual account but as a window into how trafficking operations exploited legal and social immunity to continue for decades.

For survivors and their advocates, Giuffre's detailed recollections will be treated as evidence demanding both moral and judicial scrutiny.

Giuffre's death in April 2025 has complicated public reckoning with her allegations; nevertheless, the memoir was completed in 2024 and released posthumously with the author's stated wish to publish. Whether or not legal action follows these new claims, the book has already altered public and political conversations about accountability for those close to Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre's account, as excerpted and reported, is stark and personal: it alleges an immediate human cost, a pregnancy lost, after an encounter she describes as orchestrated by powerful men at the heart of a now-exposed trafficking network.