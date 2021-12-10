Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are embroiled in the most intense Formula 1 title battle in recent memory and it has the entire F1 community in its grip. It is not only Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, but every other driver on the grid is waiting for the highly anticipated battle at the season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Verstappen and Hamilton go into the final race in Abu Dhabi level on points, and the other drivers on the grid were asked about their choice of winner. Very few drivers were willing to predict the outcome of what has been a topsy-turvy title battle with both drivers holding the advantage at different points in the season.

However, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso was not one to sit on the fence and believes Verstappen should win the title owing to his consistency throughout the campaign. The Spaniard feels the Dutch racer has been driving "one step above everyone" this season, which makes him the deserving candidate to lift the Drivers' Championship trophy.

Alonso backed Mercedes for the Constructors' Championship owing to their car being superior to the rest of the grid, at least in the second half of the campaign. In spite of that, he believes without Verstappen, Red Bull would not be in the position they are in going into the final race of the season.

"It will depend on the package a little bit; Mercedes lately have been more performing and they've won a couple of races now, but Max is driving – in my opinion – one step ahead of all of us. We saw the [qualifying] lap in Jeddah, until he touched the wall at the last corner, that lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull," Alonso said Thursday, as quoted on F1.com.

"In a way, that's my opinion: Mercedes deserve the Constructors' Championship because the car is superior and Max, maybe overall in the year, was driving one step ahead of everyone," the Alpine Racing driver added.

However, most of the drivers were undecided, admitting that both Verstappen and Hamilton deserved the title. It was only Pierre Gasly that ventured into the "potential crash during the race" talk suggesting that there is a possibility both drivers will not see the chequered flag on Sunday before picking Vertappen as his preference.

"I think Max will have the edge, I'm not sure they'll finish the race but I think Max and Red Bull will get it," Gasly said during his press conference on Thursday.