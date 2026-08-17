The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of The Satanic Temple and one of its Iowa ministers, alleging religious discrimination by the state.

The legal action claims that state officials violated the group's First Amendment rights by repeatedly denying or delaying requests to host 'family-friendly' holiday events in the Capitol rotunda.

In case you missed it, this legal battle follows a highly publicised incident in December 2023 when The Satanic Temple erected a permitted holiday display featuring a statue depicting Baphomet.

The controversial display was subsequently destroyed by a visiting Mississippi man who initially faced a hate crime enhancement before ultimately pleading guilty to third-degree criminal mischief.

In the years following the destruction of the display, Iowa authorities denied or delayed the organisation's requests to hold holiday gatherings inside the government building.

According to the plaintiffs, those restrictions came while other religious organisations, including Christian and Jewish groups, continued to receive access to the Capitol for events.

ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen said the government cannot favour one religious viewpoint over another when administering a public forum.

She argued that if the state opens public spaces to religious events, officials cannot exclude a group simply because they disapprove of its beliefs.

A Question of Constitutional Freedom

Despite its provocative name and imagery, The Satanic Temple operates independently from the Church of Satan and says its members do not believe in the existence of Satan or the supernatural.

Instead, the religious organisation promotes principles including reason, bodily autonomy and opposition to tyrannical authority, while frequently using Satanic imagery in its activism.

At the centre of the dispute is whether Iowa can restrict one religious organisation's access to a government space while allowing other faith groups to use it.

The case therefore raises a fundamental First Amendment question about religious exercise, free speech and viewpoint discrimination in a public forum.

The lawsuit specifically asks the federal court to declare that the state violated the plaintiffs' constitutional and civil rights through its handling of their event requests.

Furthermore, the legal team is seeking a preliminary injunction that would allow The Satanic Temple to hold a holiday event at the Capitol this December, alongside an unspecified amount of damages for alleged past violations.

Representatives for the Iowa attorney general and the Department of Administrative Services had not publicly responded to the allegations in the lawsuit at the time of reporting.

The named defendants include the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, current Director Mark Campbell and former Director Adam Steen

Previous Battles Over Viewpoint Discrimination

This current dispute in the Hawkeye State is not the first time The Satanic Temple has relied on federal courts to challenge its exclusion from government-controlled spaces.

The organisation has also pursued litigation against Boston over the city's refusal to allow its flag to be flown at City Hall, a dispute shaped in part by a 2022 US Supreme Court ruling involving Boston's flagpole programme.

First Amendment protections generally extend to unpopular viewpoints, and government restrictions in public forums can face constitutional scrutiny when they discriminate based on a speaker's viewpoint or religion.

The allegations in the Iowa lawsuit have not yet been tested in court, and the state will have an opportunity to respond.

The Limits of Public Forums

State officials have previously defended restrictions on The Satanic Temple's proposed events on grounds including protecting minors and regulating use of the Capitol. Steen, while serving as director of the Department of Administrative Services, said the group's proposed 2024 event contained 'elements that are harmful to minors.'

The Satanic Temple disputed that characterisation. Its application described the proposed celebration as family-friendly and said activities would include a ritual, Krampus costumes, carolling, colouring pages and make-and-take ornaments.

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The legal team for the plaintiffs also argues that state and federal protections for religious exercise prohibit Iowa from discriminating against the group because of its beliefs.

If a court concludes that the Capitol constitutes a forum open to religious groups, Iowa could face restrictions on selectively excluding particular faiths or viewpoints.

The federal court must now determine whether the Department of Administrative Services violated the plaintiffs' constitutional rights in its handling of their applications.

Until a judge issues an injunction or final ruling, The Satanic Temple's proposed December 2026 Capitol event remains uncertain, with the group's access to the rotunda now at the centre of a federal constitutional dispute.