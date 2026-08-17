Beloved US actress Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon after emergency crews responded to reports that she was in cardiac arrest inside a South Carolina property.

The 36-year-old Heroes star was reportedly found unresponsive by an acquaintance, and despite emergency medical efforts, police confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.

For context, Panettiere had reportedly travelled to South Carolina with her former boyfriend Brian Hickerson after the pair were seen leaving Los Angeles days earlier.

Emergency responders were called at about 1:51 p.m. following a report of an 'unresponsive female,' according to dispatch audio, and Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Preliminary Investigations and 'No Signs of Foul Play'

Detectives investigating Panettiere's death have said their preliminary inquiries found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. However, an official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office involved in the investigation.

Importantly, the reference to 'cardiac arrest' describes her condition when emergency services were called and should not be interpreted as her confirmed cause of death. Authorities have not yet established what caused the medical emergency.

The exact status of Panettiere's relationship with Hickerson at the time of her death remains unclear, following a tumultuous relationship that began in 2018. Hickerson previously pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend and served jail time following domestic violence allegations involving Panettiere.

Hickerson was reportedly travelling with Panettiere shortly before her death, but police have not identified him as a suspect or linked him to any wrongdoing in connection with the investigation.

A Grieving Father Remembers an 'Incredible Light'

Panettiere's death was confirmed by her representative in a statement issued on behalf of her father, Skip Panettiere, who remembered his daughter as an 'incredible light' and 'force of nature.'

'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,' the statement said. 'She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen.'

The family requested privacy as they grieve another devastating loss. Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen, died at 28 in February 2023.

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His family later said the medical examiner determined his death was caused by cardiomegaly, or an enlarged heart, coupled with aortic valve complications.

Over the past decade, the actress had been open about her experiences with postpartum depression, alcohol addiction and the pressures of growing up in the entertainment industry.

Those struggles contributed to her daughter, Kaya, living full-time with her father, retired Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Panettiere previously explained that signing papers granting Klitschko full custody was not entirely her decision and described it as one of the most heartbreaking experiences of her life.

Her past struggles should not, however, be interpreted as evidence of what caused her death. Authorities have disclosed no cause, and the investigation remains ongoing.

From Child Star to Hollywood Success

The actress, who would have celebrated her 37th birthday on Friday, 21 August, spent nearly her entire life in the entertainment industry, beginning her career in commercials as a child. She later voiced Princess Dot in Pixar's 1998 animated film A Bug's Life.

From there, her on-screen career expanded to include major roles alongside Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans, before later appearing in films including Racing Stripes, Scream 4 and Scream VI.

She became best known on television for playing Claire Bennet in NBC's Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville, the latter earning her two Golden Globe nominations.

Her final screen role was in the 2026 psychological thriller Sleepwalker. Earlier this year, she also published her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she discussed her career and personal struggles.

Final Post Draws Tributes From Friends and Co-Stars

Tributes from Hollywood co-stars and friends began appearing on social media following confirmation of her death, with Selma Blair responding to Panettiere's final Instagram post, 'I love you. Don't be gone. Don't be gone. Please.'

Fellow Scream franchise co-star Melissa Barrera also paid tribute, writing, 'Rest in peace sweet Hayden.'

Panettiere's final social media post, shared on 27 July, showed her smiling alongside photographer Randall Slavin with the caption, 'Good times and good friends.' Slavin later shared the photograph following news of her death, writing, 'Peace be with you.'

For now, the circumstances surrounding Panettiere's death remain unresolved. Police have found no preliminary evidence of foul play, but authorities have yet to establish what caused the apparent cardiac arrest reported by emergency dispatchers.