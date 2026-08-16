Palo Alto Unified School District is facing a lawsuit over a mosque field trip involving students from Palo Alto High School's Social Justice Pathway programme, with parents alleging pupils were given Qurans, girls were encouraged to wear hijabs and photographs of students were published without parental consent.

The California lawsuit also names Palo Alto High School principal Brent Kline and raises questions about students' alleged exposure to Zahra Billoo, a prominent Bay Area Muslim civil rights advocate whose past remarks about Zionists have attracted controversy. The dispute stems from a visit to a mosque by students enrolled in the school's Social Justice Pathway programme during the 2025-26 academic year.

Community Members for Religious Neutrality in Public Schools, representing two Jewish parents, three former Jewish students, a Hindu parent and a Zoroastrian parent, alleges the visit crossed the constitutional line between teaching students about religion and encouraging participation in religious practices.

The allegations have not been tested in court. Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Jason Glass said the district had not yet been formally served with the complaint when officials first learned about it through media coverage.

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Palo Alto School District Sued Over Mosque Field Trip

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages and want the district to acknowledge that it negligently supervised students, violated pupils' privacy and infringed parents' due-process rights.

According to the complaint, students received copies of the Quran during the visit and female students were encouraged to wear hijabs. The plaintiffs also allege photographs of students were taken and subsequently published online without parental permission.

The lawsuit further alleges that students were presented with the idea that Islam aligned with the values promoted by the school's Social Justice Pathway programme. Those allegations form part of the plaintiffs' broader argument that the trip crossed from academic exposure to religion into participation or endorsement.

US public schools may teach about religion in an objective academic context, but the Constitution restricts public schools from promoting or endorsing religious belief. Whether the activities alleged in this case crossed that constitutional boundary is now part of the dispute before the court. Glass told the San Francisco Chronicle that the district was reviewing the complaint but could not confirm its allegations.

Palo Alto High School parents are suing the school because students participating in its "Social Justice Pathway" were instructed to engage in Islamic religious practices during a mosque field trip.



Why does a public school even have a "Social Justice Pathway". pic.twitter.com/BTYq6lRoSC — Marc Joffe (@marcjoffe) August 15, 2026

That distinction is hardly academic to the families involved. The lawsuit frames the Quran distribution and reported hijab encouragement as evidence of a school activity becoming too participatory. The district, for now, has not publicly accepted the account offered in the complaint.

'We are reviewing our practices to ensure they continue to reflect the district's commitment to religious neutrality,' he said, adding that religious instruction in district schools must remain academic rather than devotional. The district has therefore not conceded that students were required to participate in religious practices or that the field trip amounted to religious instruction.

Hijab and Quran Claims Become Focus of Lawsuit

The allegations concerning Qurans and hijabs are likely to feature prominently because they could help determine whether students were merely observing and learning about Islamic practices or were being encouraged to participate in them.

A hijab is a head covering worn by some Muslim women and girls as an expression of religious faith and modesty. The lawsuit's significance does not depend on wider political debates surrounding the garment, but on the narrower question of what students were allegedly asked or encouraged to do during a public-school activity.

The plaintiffs also argue that parents did not receive sufficient information beforehand to make an informed decision about their children's participation.

Those claims remain allegations. The district's response and any evidence concerning consent forms, instructions provided to students and whether participation in particular activities was voluntary will be important as the litigation proceeds.

Zahra Billoo Remarks Draw Attention in Palo Alto Lawsuit

The complaint also raises concerns about students' alleged exposure to Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco Bay Area chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Billoo previously attracted criticism over a video in which she discussed how supporters should approach controversial statements about Zionists in public and private settings.

'Now imagine your LinkedIn profile says, 'I hate all Zionists,' Billoo said in the clip, before describing such a statement as 'not strategic'. She contrasted what someone might say privately with what they would put on LinkedIn and encouraged her audience to think in terms of being 'strategic versus reckless'.

The available reporting does not establish that Billoo made those remarks during the Palo Alto field trip or directly to the students involved. The full context of the viral video has also not been independently established. Billoo has called the lawsuit 'misguided' and defended exposing public-school students to different religions and communities.

'Public schools and the government have an obligation to remain neutral toward religion, but what neutrality does not mean is shielding students entirely,' she told the Chronicle. 'The job of educators is to teach students, and expose them to different worldviews. That's what happened here.' Billoo also argued that learning about different communities can help combat prejudice.

'I am concerned that this group of parents not only wants to counteract that for their own children... but is attempting to intimidate schools and school districts from doing necessary work of educating the next generation,' she said.

The lawsuit therefore presents two competing accounts of the field trip. The plaintiffs allege students were encouraged to participate in activities with a religious character without adequate parental consent. Billoo argues the visit amounted to legitimate exposure to a different faith and community rather than religious indoctrination.

Palo Alto Unified has said its policy requires religious education to remain academic rather than devotional. As the case proceeds, the key questions will include what parents were told before the trip, whether students were asked to participate in religious practices, what role Billoo played and whether photographs were published without the necessary consent. For now, those questions remain disputed allegations rather than findings by a court.