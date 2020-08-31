Adele celebrated Notting Hill Carnival by wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and styling her hair into Bantu knots. She shared a photo of her outfit on social media on Sunday and it did not exactly get positive reactions.

There were a few netizens who accused the "Hello" singer of "cultural appropriation" for her choice of bikini top and the traditional African hairstyle. One user told her that she is setting a "bad example for what white women should be doing on their heads."

"You're taking the light away from black women! pls learn from your mistake and do better!" the user wrote and another pointed out, "Adele the bantu knots were unnecessary. The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary... Please just stop it."

Meanwhile, another commented, "Adele I love you and you're my favorite artist but this is culture appropriation please take down this photo."

The 32-year-old award-winning singer shared the snap on her Instagram and it has since received over 3 million likes and over 68,000 comments. While others criticised her and accused her of destroying the Jamaican culture, there were also those who praised her for her weight loss.

Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "Oh, yeah, baby!" and "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna told her, "You just broke that internet Henny."

One user also defended Adele from online trolls and said that she is celebrating Jamaican culture during the Notting Hill Carnival.

"I'm Jamaican and I don't give a s**t she's doing it to celebrate the culture and a tribute to the culture. Y'all offended by every damn thing damn miseducated culture vultures. Leave this woman alone and let her was [sic] those knots for the day," the user wrote.

"Some of you need to learn the difference between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation. We honestly have bigger fish to fry as a community," another fan commented.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the snap.

Adele celebrated the Notting Hill Carnival, which is a yearly event that celebrates Caribbean culture and interracial tolerance. It usually takes place on Aug. 30 and 31. It is unclear if Adele's photo is new or from last year's carnival.