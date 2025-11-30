Texas authorities have arrested Afghan national Mohammad Dawood Alokozay after a bomb-making video and an alleged violent rant surfaced online, prompting widespread fear of a potential car bomb plot in Fort Worth.

The footage, which appeared to show the 28-year-old demonstrating steps associated with constructing an explosive device, led to an immediate response from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, who took him into custody earlier this week.

His arrest came just a day before two National Guard members were allegedly shot by another Afghan national, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, in Washington, D.C.

One of the Guard members, US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, later died from her injuries, and Lakanwal is now facing a first-degree murder charge, intensifying public concern over recent security threats.

The video circulated widely on social media and was treated as a credible threat by investigators, who are reviewing a range of digital evidence in the case. Alokozay has been charged with making a terroristic threat as the investigation continues.

Authorities Say Video Referenced Target in Fort Worth

According to law enforcement briefings, the TikTok-style clip appeared to show Alokozay constructing a device while directing a threat toward a building in the Fort Worth area. The footage circulated widely on social media before authorities detained him.

Officials have not confirmed the presence of a functioning explosive or any recovery of bomb components during the arrest.

The threat, however, was deemed credible enough to trigger a security response in parts of the city, with agencies coordinating to assess potential risks linked to the car bomb claims.

Investigators are analysing electronic devices, communication logs and online activity to determine intent.

The alleged statement 'I want to kill everyone' circulated alongside the video, intensifying public concern, though authorities have not publicly verified the origin of the phrase. The focus remains on the recorded threat to bomb a city location and the implications for public safety.

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Afghan National Mohammad Dawood Alokozay planning to mass murder Americans with a car bomb in Texas.



Watch his fellow Muslims cheer him on and offer support.



Dallas and Fort Worth were his targets.



Mohammad was imported into America by the Biden regime... pic.twitter.com/FP5VtxL8vo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 29, 2025

Law Enforcement Response and Immigration Review

Following the arrest, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI joined Texas DPS in evaluating the severity of the threat.

Alokozay is currently held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer soon after his detention, indicating that immigration proceedings may follow the criminal case.

Just one day before the Terrorist attack against our @NationalGuard, another Afghan national who was paroled into the United States under Biden's Operation Allies Welcome was arrested for threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth.



Mohammad Dawood Alokozay posted a video... pic.twitter.com/kKg6A2iCLl — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) November 29, 2025

State prosecutors confirmed the terroristic threat charge, which covers threats made with the intent to influence government operations, cause public panic or place individuals at risk of serious harm.

Officials have not identified an ideological motive, and no group affiliations have been announced.

Community Reacts to Rising Security Fears

The bomb-making video prompted heightened anxiety across Fort Worth, where residents reported concerns over possible attacks, particularly after online speculation amplified the threat.

Local authorities increased visibility around government buildings and key public areas, although no evacuation orders were issued.

The timing of the arrest added to the alarm, occurring a day before a separate high-profile case involving Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was charged in a Washington, D.C. shooting that left one National Guard member dead.

The proximity of the two incidents intensified public debate over national security risks and refugee vetting procedures.

Background on Mohammad Dawood Alokozay

Government records indicate that Alokozay entered the United States under Operation Allies Welcome, the programme that admitted tens of thousands of Afghan nationals following the 2021 fall of Kabul.

He was processed as part of emergency resettlement efforts and granted lawful permanent resident status in September 2022. No previous criminal history has been reported publicly.

TikTok and Digital Threat Monitoring Under Scrutiny

The case highlights increasing concerns over extremist threats issued through social media platforms.

Investigators are assessing whether the video was created to demonstrate bomb-making capabilities, intimidate viewers or signal intent to carry out an attack.

Platforms such as TikTok have become central to identifying early-warning signs of violent plots, with law enforcement emphasising digital monitoring as a key part of national security strategy.

Current Status of the Case

Authorities are continuing forensic analysis of devices seized during the arrest, and additional charges have not been ruled out.

Court proceedings are expected in the coming weeks, and federal agencies remain involved in reviewing the threat and potential immigration consequences.