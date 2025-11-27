A fresh controversy has engulfed the White House following a sombre address regarding the targeted attack on military personnel. While the nation grappled with the news of two National Guard members being shot in Washington, DC, eagle-eyed observers and alleged insiders shifted their focus to the President himself. Or rather, a digital facsimile of him.

Social media channels lit up with startling allegations that President Donald Trump utilised an artificial intelligence avatar to deliver his official response to the tragedy. The claims, sparking fierce debate online, suggest that the figure addressing the nation may not have been the Commander-in-Chief in the flesh, but a sophisticated digital model.

'Mechanical Body Language' and Glitches

The speculation originated from reports circulating on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The account 'Diligent Denizen' shared claims that 'former White House workers' and 'intel production staff' had identified the video as AI-generated. These sources allege the footage was created using a 'model built from his previous speeches'.

According to these accounts, the tell-tale signs were subtle but significant. Critics pointed to 'mechanical body language' that seemed unnatural for the President, alongside specific 'pixel shading artifacts' visible on his hair and suit. Further deepening the mystery, observers noted that a previous video addressing a statement on Charlie Kirk also appeared to be AI-enhanced. 'Watch his hands,' the account urged, pointing to a common struggle for generative AI technology.

Online commentators were quick to weigh in on the digital anomalies. Keli Rabon, a verified user, noted that the audio and visuals aligned with AI generation. 'Naturally, his cadence is a bit more rough... and he'd need to stop and ad-lib a couple words bc he can't but throw in a little zinger,' Rabon posted, welcoming followers to the technological reality of 2025.

‼️🇺🇸: Former White House workers, intel production staff say the White House Trump video released on the DC shooting yesterday is Ai generated using a model built from his previous speeches 👀



They cite the mechanical body language & pixel shading artifacts on his hair and suit. pic.twitter.com/ZsmCroJSWm — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) November 27, 2025

Targeting The National Guard

The video in question was a response to a grave incident involving two National Guard members from West Virginia. Officials reported that a gunman opened fire on the troops near the White House in what appeared to be a 'targeted shooting'. Both members were left in critical condition, prompting an immediate security review.

In the address, President Trump condemned the attack as 'an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror'. He framed the violence as a crime against the entire nation, using the moment to pivot towards national security concerns. The President stated that the US must 'reexamine every single alien from Afghanistan' who entered under the previous administration, vowing to remove anyone who does not benefit the country.

Deployment And Domestic Power

The National Guard, primarily consisting of state-based troops, has become a focal point of domestic policy. While these units typically report to state governors to handle emergencies like natural disasters, they can be federalised under specific circumstances.

Historically, the President has attempted to circumvent standard deployment processes. This includes authorising the deployment of hundreds of guard members to Chicago following immigration protests and attempting similar moves in Portland. These actions have frequently clashed with the Posse Comitatus Act, a law limiting the federal government's power to use military force for domestic law enforcement.

Crime Rates In The Capital

The deployment of troops to the capital has been a contentious strategy aimed at curbing 'out of control' crime. Since the arrival of Guard members in August, the administration has credited the force with a reduction in violence.

Data from Washington, DC police indicates a drop in homicides, with 62 recorded between 25 May and 25 November this year, compared to 107 during the same period last year. Total offences have also fallen from approximately 9,500 to nearly 6,500 since mid-August. Following the attack on the two service members, Hegseth confirmed that the President requested an additional 500 troops be sent to secure the American capital.

Disclaimer: IB Times UK has not independently verified the claims presented herein. Readers are advised to exercise caution with respect to the allegations and speculative statements contained in this report pending official confirmation and corroborating evidence.