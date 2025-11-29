Russia's main crew-capable space launch pad, Site 31/6, has been left severely damaged after the Soyuz MS-28 rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, raising urgent questions about the future of the country's crewed missions.

New images and expert assessments indicate that the launch pad suffered extensive structural failure during the operation, leaving it non-operational and prompting growing concerns within the international space community.

Launch Successful, But Infrastructure Fails

The Soyuz MS-28 mission launched on 27 November from Site 31/6 carrying two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft docked successfully, but hours after lift-off analysts identified serious damage to the launch infrastructure.

The most visible failure was the collapse of the movable service platform, which appears to have fallen into the flame trench beneath the rocket.

According to The Independent, Roscosmos confirmed that 'damage to a number of elements of the launchpad was detected' following the launch.

Satellite imagery and specialist reports suggest the deformation affects a key section of the structure essential for supporting crewed Soyuz missions.

Extent of Damage Threatens Future Missions

Experts who reviewed early visuals described the damage as severe, warning that the affected components are critical to the safe preparation and execution of launches.

Site 31/6 is the only pad currently equipped for Russia's crewed Soyuz flights, following the closure of Gagarin's Start in 2019. Its sudden loss leaves Russia without an immediately available replacement for human spaceflight operations.

The disruption comes at a sensitive time, with a Progress resupply mission originally expected to launch from Baikonur in December.

Engineers are now assessing whether the mission will need to be delayed or transferred to another facility, though alternative sites are not fully configured for crew or cargo operations.

Well, something bad happened to Baikonur's Pad 31/6 after today's launch.



While it might take a long time to fix, the worst thing is that this is the only active pad for ISS missions. pic.twitter.com/eVZL5KRq7k — afec7032 🇷🇺 (@robert_savitsky) November 27, 2025

Roscosmos Plays Down Severity as Repairs Begin

Roscosmos has attempted to reassure observers, stating that available spare parts will allow repairs to begin quickly.

The agency said work would start immediately, although no timeline has been provided for full restoration. Officials have not released detailed technical findings or clarified which components will require replacement.

Independent analysts have cautioned that the complexity of the damaged structures may result in extended downtime. Some assessments suggest the repairs could take months, depending on the availability of materials and the need for structural reinforcement.

Operational Impact on Astronauts and ISS Planning

The incident raises concerns for astronauts and ISS planners, who rely on regular Soyuz rotations to maintain station staffing and support logistics.

Any significant delay to launches could disrupt crew management and increase pressure on partner agencies. With only a narrow launch window for certain manoeuvres, extended outages at Baikonur could force changes to long-term mission planning.

Upcoming crew rotations may also be affected if engineers cannot stabilise the site quickly. International partners are monitoring the situation closely as they assess how any further delays might impact shared operations aboard the ISS.

Ageing Infrastructure Under Scrutiny

The incident has renewed scrutiny of Baikonur's ageing infrastructure. The Kazakh facility has served as the backbone of Russia's spaceflight operations since the Soviet era, but several components have been highlighted in recent years as in need of modernisation.

The damage observed this week has intensified debate about the pressures placed on older systems still carrying out high-demand missions.

Space analysts noted that Russia has continued to rely heavily on Soyuz vehicles and Baikonur facilities while developing newer infrastructure at Vostochny Cosmodrome.

However, the newer site is not yet configured to handle crewed launches, leaving Russia temporarily without an operational crew launch pad.

International Focus on Russia's Next Steps

Space agencies in Europe, the United States and Asia are monitoring developments as Russia begins a full assessment of the damaged site. The outcome will determine how soon repairs can be completed and whether key ISS operations will proceed as planned.