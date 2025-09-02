A powerful earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan on 31 August, killing at least 800 people and injuring thousands more. The magnitude-6 tremor hit remote mountainous regions late on Sunday, flattening entire villages and leaving survivors cut off by blocked roads and heavy rain.

The Taliban government has issued an urgent appeal for international help as rescue teams battle poor conditions to reach the injured. While some countries have pledged support, Washington has yet to confirm whether it will contribute. The disaster compounds an already dire humanitarian crisis, with millions of Afghans reliant on aid for survival.

Earthquake Devastation

The quake, the deadliest since the Taliban regained power in 2021, struck Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. Officials reported that more than 800 people had died and nearly 2,800 were injured, according to The Guardian. Many homes built from mud brick collapsed instantly, while landslides caused by rain and unstable terrain buried entire communities.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by damaged roads and aftershocks. Helicopters and military units have been deployed to airlift survivors and deliver emergency supplies, but many villages remain inaccessible. Aid agencies warned the casualty count could rise further once remote areas are reached, according to The Washington Post.

Taliban Plea for International Aid

Facing severe financial shortfalls and widespread international isolation, the Taliban has issued an urgent call for assistance. A spokesperson said many areas remained under rubble and could not be reached without outside support.

Humanitarian organisations, including the United Nations and Red Crescent, have begun operations on the ground. However funding has plummeted in recent years. According to Reuters, foreign aid to Afghanistan dropped from $3.8 billion (about £3 billion) in 2022 to just $767 million (around £607 million) in 2025. The cuts have been linked to donor concerns over restrictions on women's rights and limited access for aid workers.

International Support So Far

Several countries have already mobilised relief efforts. India has sent tents and food supplies, while China has pledged further assistance. The UN and various non-governmental organisations have launched appeals for donations.

The UK government has announced £1 million in funding for UN agencies and the International Red Cross. Officials stressed the money would be channelled directly to humanitarian partners rather than through the Taliban administration. British ministers said the priority was to ensure aid reached the most vulnerable quickly.

The United States has expressed condolences but has not confirmed whether it will provide assistance. Washington continues to hold frozen reserves of Afghanistan's central bank and any decision on aid is expected to face close scrutiny domestically. Previous US support to Afghanistan has been heavily conditioned since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.

India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time.

🇮🇳 🤝🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/2J5SlIzzfU — ε૨. ρ૨αɳαყ ɱαɦαℓℓε 🇮🇳 (@pranay_mahalle5) September 1, 2025

.@UNFPA has deployed mobile health teams & ambulances w/ midwives, doctors & psychosocial counsellors to areas hardest hit by the #earthquake in #Kunar province. Emergency supplies such as health kits, dignity kits, blankets & tarpaulin sheets have also been dispatched



📷AADA pic.twitter.com/GoTUU2LNmc — UNFPA Afghanistan (@UNFPAAfg) September 1, 2025

Uncertain Role of the US

Although the Taliban has formally appealed for international help, the US has yet to clarify its stance. Analysts suggest that any American aid could play a significant role given the scale of the crisis, but political considerations remain a barrier.

For now, regional partners and international agencies are leading the response, but resources remain stretched. With entire communities stranded and critical infrastructure destroyed, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether aid efforts can prevent further loss of life.