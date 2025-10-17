Writers and readers worldwide are mourning the death of Baek Se-hee, the celebrated South Korean author of the bestselling memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki. At just 35 years old, her passing has left a void in the literary community and reignited conversations about mental health.

While her family confirmed her death through the Korea Organ Donation Agency, the cause remains private. This silence has fuelled public speculation and a renewed focus on South Korea's mental health care system.

A Memoir That Sparked a Global Conversation

Baek's 2018 debut memoir, a raw account of her therapy sessions for dysthymia, a persistent depressive disorder, quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The book's unique dialogue format between patient and therapist provided an unflinchingly honest look into the daily struggles of living with a chronic mental health condition.

Its title, I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, perfectly captured the conflicting feelings of despair and the desire for simple comforts, a sentiment that resonated deeply with millions.

The memoir sold over 500,000 copies in South Korea alone and was translated into multiple languages, reaching bestseller lists in several countries. It was lauded for its accessibility and emotional nuance, offering a voice to those who felt unseen in their struggles.

How Baek's Words Changed a Nation's View on Mental Health

In a country where seeking psychiatric help has often been stigmatised, Baek's work was revolutionary. She helped to normalise conversations around mental health, particularly among younger generations.

Her influence was so significant that even RM, a member of the global sensation BTS, recommended her book. Baek's writing offered a lifeline, a tangible source of validation for those navigating their own mental health journeys.

She followed her initial success with a sequel, I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki, continuing to explore themes of vulnerability, self-discovery, and the long road to healing. Her books were more than just stories; they were companions for readers seeking understanding.

A Final Act of Generosity Amidst Public Grief

Following the announcement of her death, tributes flooded in from all corners of the globe. Fans, fellow authors, and mental health advocates shared their sorrow. Her publisher, Bloomsbury, praised her 'generosity in sharing her story' and the 'consolation' her words provided to so many.

Despite the public outpouring, her family's decision to keep the cause of death private has been met with both respect and speculation. The Korea Organ Donation Agency confirmed her passing and her life-saving organ donations, but no other details have been released.

Baek Se-hee's legacy is one of profound empathy, extending beyond her literary contributions. Her final act of donating her organs reflects the same compassion that filled the pages of her books. Though her life was tragically short, her words continue to provide comfort and courage. Her story lives on, not only in the readers she touched but also in the lives saved by her ultimate gift.