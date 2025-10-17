Football is more than just a game; for many, it's a matter of national pride and local identity. Supporting your home team is often seen as a fundamental rule.

But what happens when a prominent nationalist figure asks his followers to cheer for a foreign club against an English side? That's the question currently engulfing nationalist Tommy Robinson, who has sparked outrage by pledging his allegiance to Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv over Aston Villa.

A Patriot's Puzzling Jersey Swap

The controversy began with a defiant post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Robinson shared pictures of himself smiling while wearing the blue and yellow of Maccabi Tel Aviv, a team based in Israel. The shirt, emblazoned with 'ISRAEL CANADA' and the number 11 at the back, was a clear statement.

He coupled the images with a direct challenge: 'Who's coming to support Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on November 6th???'.

This call to action was not just a simple expression of support; it was a direct reaction to a decision to ban the Israeli team's fans from the stadium, a move Robinson appeared determined to protest. For a figure who has built a brand on British patriotism, the choice to champion a foreign club over a domestic one was seen by many as a startling betrayal.

Who's coming to support Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park on November 6th??? https://t.co/eoezOiw33P pic.twitter.com/9nbLNr9a6M — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 17, 2025

The Safety Decision That Sparked the Uproar

Robinson's post was a quote tweet of a statement from Ayoub Khan MP, who had announced the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans. The decision, made by a Safety Advisory Group, was based on significant security fears surrounding the high-profile match.

In his statement, Khan confirmed the group's advice to prevent away fans from attending, noting that from the moment the match was announced, 'it was clear that there were latent safety risks'. He stated that even 'capable security and police authorities would not be able to fully manage' the potential threat.

Khan described the situation as a rare instance where 'political dynamics' required drastic action to ensure the safety of fans, players, and local residents. He concluded by saying, 'Now is the time to ease tensions, set aside political differences, and focus on the football once more'.

I welcome the news that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans will not be permitted to watch the match at Aston Villa! Well done to all those that signed our petition! pic.twitter.com/cRDtdDc7ad — Ayoub Khan MP (@AyoubKhanMP) October 16, 2025

'Britain First or Israel First?': Fans Question Robinson's Patriotism

The online response to Robinson's stance was swift and critical, with many users questioning the sincerity of his nationalist credentials. The apparent contradiction of a self-styled patriot advocating against a British team was not lost on observers.

'Wait, is this the British patriot going against the British football club to support a foreign one??? Well I never', one user commented with heavy sarcasm. The post captured the disbelief felt by many who have followed Robinson's career.

Wait, is this the British patriot going against the British football club to support a foreign one??? Well I never https://t.co/XJKq3h2FhK — Who Is Gręgg🇿🇼? (@greggislocallfc) October 17, 2025

Another user summed up the core of the controversy with a pointed question: 'When did Britain first become Israel first??'. The backlash suggests that Robinson's attempt to rally support may have backfired, instead casting a shadow of doubt over the very patriotism he claims to represent.