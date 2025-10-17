A mysterious glow of gamma rays from the centre of the Milky Way has reignited debate over dark matter. The unexplained radiation, first detected by NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, appears stronger than what can be explained by known cosmic processes or stellar objects within the galaxy.

Dark matter is believed to make up about 27 to 30 per cent of the universe, yet it has never been directly detected. Some researchers suggest the glow could be a sign of dark matter particles colliding and producing gamma rays, while others argue it is more likely caused by ordinary astrophysical sources such as pulsars.

The new analysis of this 'gamma-ray excess' has prompted renewed scrutiny of the Milky Way's central region. Scientists are now assessing whether the radiation represents dark matter activity or emissions from a dense population of faint stellar remnants that current instruments cannot yet resolve.

What the Gamma-Ray Glow Reveals

The phenomenon, known as the Galactic Centre Excess, refers to a surplus of high-energy gamma rays within the central few thousand light-years of the Milky Way. The intensity of this glow appears greater than that predicted by existing models of cosmic-ray interactions and gas emissions, according to data reported by Reuters.

Two principal explanations have emerged. One theory holds that the glow results from the annihilation of weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs, a leading candidate for dark matter. These particles could collide and release gamma rays as byproducts, creating the signal observed by Fermi.

The other view attributes the glow to a large but previously unresolved population of millisecond pulsars. These rapidly spinning neutron stars emit gamma radiation and are known to cluster in the galactic bulge. Studies published in Physical Review Letters and by research teams from MIT and Princeton University have found that the statistical pattern of the emission appears patchy rather than smooth, a hallmark of many discrete sources rather than a diffuse dark matter halo.

Pulsars vs Dark Matter

While the pulsar hypothesis has gained traction, it does not exclude dark matter. Later work by astrophysicists Tracy Slatyer and Rebecca Leane indicated that dark matter signals could be misidentified as pulsar activity due to biases in earlier statistical methods. A recent analysis reported that when model parameters were adjusted, dark matter scenarios matched the observed gamma-ray map as well as pulsar models did.

At the same time, pulsar models have improved. Researchers have identified previously overlooked groups of faint pulsars, including those in binary systems, that could collectively account for the signal. The European Space Agency notes that these findings do not rule out dark matter but highlight how complex the Milky Way's central environment remains.

What Comes Next

The next generation of observatories, including the Cherenkov Telescope Array, is expected to deliver sharper imaging at higher gamma-ray energies. This should allow scientists to determine whether the glow comes from a diffuse dark matter signature or a cluster of individual sources.

For now, the gamma-ray excess remains unresolved. Dark matter continues to be a compelling possibility, though far from confirmed. As new instruments refine the picture, astronomers hope to learn whether the Milky Way's glow originates from the universe's most elusive substance or from hidden populations of familiar stars.