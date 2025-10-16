A Melbourne woman was left seriously injured after being stabbed in an apparently random attack while walking to work in the city centre earlier this month.

The shocking incident occurred at around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, 2 October, near the intersection of Little Bourke Street and Spencer Street in Melbourne's busy CBD. CCTV footage released by police shows the moment a woman approached the 36-year-old victim, Wan Lay, from behind before allegedly stabbing her in the chest without warning.

What Happened

According to reports, the victim, who lives in an apartment nearby and works as a sushi chef, was on her regular morning commute when the attacker struck. The footage captures Lay collapsing to the ground as shocked bystanders rush to her aid. Emergency responders and passers-by can be seen providing assistance on the pavement before the woman was taken to hospital.

Authorities later confirmed that the victim suffered a punctured lung as a result of the assault. She was treated in hospital for three days but has since been discharged. Police have described her injuries as non-life-threatening, although the emotional and psychological impact of the attack is expected to be significant.

@7newsmelbourne EXCLUSIVE: An innocent woman has been stabbed by a stranger on Little Bourke Street in a random attack that has shocked Australia. The confronting pictures show the victim being ambushed as she walked to work. Making matters worse, police say the attacker was out on bail. #7NEWS at 6pm | Stream on @7plus ♬ original sound - 7NEWS Melbourne - 7NEWS Melbourne

Witnesses described the aftermath as 'chaotic yet calm,' with commuters stopping to help until paramedics arrived. 'Everyone was stunned. It happened so quickly — one moment she was walking, and the next, she was on the ground,' said one local worker who saw the incident.

CCTV also captured the alleged offender running from the scene while holding a knife. Police launched an immediate search across the CBD, deploying officers to nearby streets and public transport hubs. Within hours, a 32-year-old woman from Melbourne's western suburbs was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Police Report

A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed that a knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered during the arrest. 'Police conducted an extensive search of the area and arrested a woman shortly after the incident. A knife was seized at the scene,' the spokesperson said.

The accused has since been charged with intentionally causing injury and committing an indictable offence while on bail. She appeared before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court the following day, where she was remanded in custody pending further investigation.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the attack, which they believe was unprovoked. Police have also appealed to the public for any additional footage or information that could help piece together the suspect's movements before and after the incident.

The attack has reignited concerns over random acts of violence in Melbourne's CBD, where thousands of commuters, students, and tourists move through daily. While police maintain that such incidents are rare, city residents have called for increased patrols and improved street safety, particularly during peak hours.

Despite the terrifying ordeal, the victim is said to be recovering well and has expressed gratitude to those who came to her aid. However, she has since become a recluse and will soon be moving out of her apartment.