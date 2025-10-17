What was intended to be a celebration of breast cancer awareness has quickly spiralled into controversy. The Korean fashion magazine W Korea is under fire for its annual Love Your W 2025 charity gala, a star-studded event meant to 'raise awareness for breast cancer and the importance of early screening.'

Instead, critics and cancer survivors alike are calling it 'tone-deaf,' accusing the event of turning a solemn cause into a celebrity cocktail party.

Held on 15 October at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, the gala featured appearances by top stars, including several BTS members like V, RM and J Hope and Aespa's Karina, and IVE's Jang Wonyoung. The event marked the 20th anniversary of the magazine's flagship charity campaign, but public reaction suggests the glossy presentation may have missed its message entirely.

Glamour Over Awareness

Clips shared on W Korea's Instagram showed celebrities drinking champagne, posing for photos, and dancing to live performances. The videos, focusing on designer outfits and A-list mingling, quickly drew backlash online.

'How is this a breast cancer awareness event? It looks like a luxury party,' one netizen wrote on social platform X, where the hashtags #LoveYourW and #BreastCancerAwarenessCampaignImprovement began trending.

Others noted the irony of guests drinking alcohol at a campaign for breast cancer awareness, a disease for which alcohol consumption is a known risk factor.

A breast cancer survivor expressed outrage in comments widely shared by Korean outlets such as OSEN and The Korea Times. 'I had part of my breasts removed. I can't drink alcohol anymore. Watching them drink and dance felt like a mockery.'

Jay Park's Performance Sparks Outrage

The biggest backlash came after Jay Park took the stage to perform his 2015 hit 'Mommae,' a song with sexually explicit lyrics that describe women's bodies. Critics said the performance was 'deeply inappropriate' for an event centred on women's health.

According to OSEN, W Korea deleted videos of the performance from social media within 20 minutes of posting them following the uproar. Jay Park later apologised, writing, 'If my performance caused discomfort or offence to anyone battling cancer, I'm sorry. Please don't misuse the good intentions behind preparing it.'

Despite the apology, outrage continued, with many calling the performance 'insensitive' and 'objectifying', especially at an event meant to support women affected by breast cancer.

Alleged Absence of Pink

Adding to the criticism, observers noted the absence of pink, the universal colour for breast cancer awareness. Instead, many guests wore black or designer outfits unrelated to the theme.

Fans also pointed out that, unlike global charity events that include survivor tributes or medical advocacy, Love Your W featured no discussions about breast cancer prevention or survivor stories. Interviews on the red carpet reportedly included questions like 'What are your year-end plans?' or 'When is your next comeback?' with no mention of the cause the event was meant to highlight.

As one online commenter wrote, 'They didn't even wear pink ribbons. This isn't awareness — it's a fashion show.'

Questions Over Donations and Impact

Despite its glamorous reputation, W Korea's Love Your W campaign has raised 1.1 billion KRW (approximately $775,000 USD) over 20 years, according to the magazine's own figures. That averages just 55 million KRW annually, leading many to question where the money goes and whether the campaign's visibility actually benefits breast cancer patients.

By comparison, the Pink Run, a long-running event by the Korea Breast Health Foundation, has raised 4.2 billion KRW over 24 years, according to reports. Critics argue that W Korea's event, which brands itself as 'the largest breast cancer charity gala in Korea,' has achieved little measurable impact despite its star-studded guest list and luxury sponsors.

One viral comment summarised the frustration, 'The US Met Gala gets criticised for being a celebrity party, but at least it raises massive funds. This one raises less than local charity drives.'

As the outrage against the event and the attendees grew, there has yet to be any formal response made by W Korea. The silence has only fueled anger among the people who are particularly sensitive to the subject.