More than 2,500 locations across the United States, from small towns to major cities, will host rallies today as millions prepare to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration.

The alliance known as No Kings, which organised a large-scale protest in June, is launching a second wave of demonstrations to challenge what they describe as the government's growing authoritarianism, a movement built on the simple declaration that Trump is not a king.

Despite local authorities in many communities refusing to grant approval, a military presence has already been established in several areas. This is seen as part of Trump's ongoing campaign to suppress dissent and his pledge to 'crack down on opposition'.

Still, organisers say they are preparing for what could become the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history.

Protest Locations Across the U.S.

Protesters are predicting a bigger turnout than the June rallies, with around 2,500 events planned in every U.S. state and in cities across Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

In Washington, D.C., a major rally will take place outside the U.S. Capitol. According to Time, advocacy groups such as Free DC, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the Human Rights Campaign will be joined by Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

In Los Angeles, multiple demonstrations are set to unfold across the city. TimeOut reports that the main event, expected to draw one of the largest crowds, will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PST) at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown LA.

Other anchor cities include San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, New York City, Houston, Honolulu, Boston, Kansas City (Missouri), Bozeman (Montana), Chicago, and New Orleans.

A detailed map of all protest locations is available on the No Kings website.

The Organisers and Their Message

According to organisers, the name No Kings symbolises resistance to what they see as Trump's attempts to centralise authority, sideline the courts, and undermine democratic principles.

On its website, the movement declares: 'No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. On October 18, millions of us are rising again to show the world: America has no kings, and the power belongs to the people.'

Organisers accuse Trump of behaving like a monarch by seeking a third term, asserting control over Washington, D.C., threatening other cities, and deploying federal forces against civilians. They insist that Americans will not submit to such authority and vow to mobilise peacefully against what they call corruption and abuse of power.

The protests were initially sparked by immigration raids and cuts to public programmes and government jobs.

Tensions have been heightened by Trump's recent decision to commute the seven-year federal sentence of former congressman George Santos, who pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft. Critics see this as further proof of a corrupt administration.

The first No Kings protests in June became some of the most organised demonstrations of Trump's presidency, held in response to a military parade marking the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday.

Banners reading 'No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings' filled the streets of Seattle, Philadelphia, Austin, and Los Angeles, while organisers deliberately skipped Washington to avoid confrontation.